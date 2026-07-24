Warriors' LeBron James dream comes to a brutal end with surprise announcement

For weeks now, the Golden State Warriors' offseason has revolved around the undecided LeBron James.

Although it felt, in recent days, like they were no longer among the favorites for James' services, they were still certainly among the teams in the mix— at least until he made his final decision. Now, almost three weeks into free agency, that decision has come.

LeBron James is signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, joining Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid in his quest for one final championship run before his career comes to an end.

Breaking: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, his agent Rich Paul told @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/MT9OQfgd2T — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2026

Although it comes as a major disappointment, it's not the end of the world for the Warriors. But Golden State will now need to scramble to fill out the remainder of their roster spots as the league's standstill comes to an end.

LeBron James won't be coming to The Bay Area, and the Warriors now need to make a quick pivot

There was an argument to be made for virtually every team that was in the James sweepstakes, but the 76ers were certainly among those teams. While there's room to question his fit as a ball-handler with Tyrese Maxey, Brown, and Embiid on the roster, the sheer amount of talent in that potential starting five is difficult to deny.

James is still among the top talents in the league, having averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field across 60 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ultimately, the appeal that Philadelphia presented as a championship contender likely outweighed any appeal that uniting with Stephen Curry in Golden State held. Still, after weeks of waiting, his choice of Philadelphia feels somewhat underwhelming from a narrative perspective.

The Warriors now have four open roster spots remaining with James off the market. One of those will almost certainly be used to sign Draymond Green to an extension.

But the other three, and the Warriors' remaining space between them and the first apron, will need to be used to replenish their depth with veteran contributors.

Now that the dream is officially dead, at least the Warriors can move on with their offseason business.