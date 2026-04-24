Warriors long-rumored target showing he's no Kristaps Porzingis replacement

The Golden State Warriors need a contingency plan in place if Kristaps Porzingis walks from the franchise this offseason, but long-rumored target Nikola Vucevic is showing why he shouldn't be the answer in such a situation.

After years of being on a poor-to-middling Chicago Bulls team, Vucevic is finally on a contender in the Boston Celtics. However, that's only serving to highlight some of the veteran center's deficiencies, leading to a reduced role through the first two games of the playoffs.

Nikola Vucevic can't be the answer if Kristaps Porzingis leaves

After averaging nearly 17 points in 31 minutes with the Bulls through 48 games, Vucevic saw his minutes diminish to just 21 in the Celtics rotation after he was traded for Anfernee Simons at the mid-season deadline.

That playing time has reduced further to just 18 minutes per game through the first two games of the first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Vucevic averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 40% shooting from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. This included the 35-year-old shooting just 3-of-7 from the floor and being a -7 in a little over 18 minutes during a shock Game 2 loss on Wednesday at TD Garden.

While Vucevic always put up strong numbers in Chicago, the fact he'd appeared in just 16 total playoff games in his entire career led to significant question marks over his ability to impact winning and be the starting center on a team looking to contend for a deep postseason run.

Perhaps that's what ultimately turned the Warriors away from acquiring the 15-year veteran, having been strongly linked to Vucevic in trade rumors at various points in the previous 18 months, and particularly before they acquired Jimmy Butler at the 2025 mid-season deadline.

Nikola Vucevic will be available to the Warriors in free agency

If the Warriors still have a level of interest in Vucevic, he could be available to them as the Montenegrin prepares, like Porzingis, to hit unrestricted free agency this summer where he'll assuredly makes less than the $21.5 million he's making this season.

With the benefit of seeing Vucevic at a playoff team in the Celtics, Golden State can now ascertain without a doubt that Vucevic is no longer the answer to any team's need for a starting center despite his offensive skillset.

Perhaps on a minimum contract and as a backup Vucevic would still provide value, but if he's a Porzingis replacement to start at center next season, the Warriors will be in all sorts of trouble from the opening tip.