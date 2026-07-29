Warriors' looming Brandin Podziemski decision becomes more impossible by the day

The Golden State Warriors' offseason business hasn't yet come to an end— they have three roster spots remaining and just $8.3 million between them and the second apron— but it feels as though the bulk of their major moves have already concluded.

Draymond Green got his new one-year, $27.7 million contract yesterday, and Golden State has already re-signed Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and De'Anthony Melton. Next year's roster seems relatively set.

But by keeping Green on a one-year deal, the Warriors have opened up a whole door of uncertainty beyond 2026-27. All three of Green, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler are set to come off the books after this season. What direction do the Warriors want to go? Is it time to bring the Curry era to a graceful end?

As unfair as it might be to Podziemski, his looming rookie extension negotiations are inextricably tied up in these considerations. As the offseason continues to unfold, therefore, their decision whether to extend Podziemski this offseason or hold off until restricted free agency only becomes more impossible.

Brandin Podziemski is a cornerstone of the Warriors' existing young core— but is that for the best?

Many fans will dispute the 'cornerstone' title that's been bestowed upon Podziemski. But given the way the Warriors roster is currently established, is there room to argue otherwise?

If Curry, Green, and Butler were to retire today, Golden State would be left with Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos, and Moses Moody as their foundations to build upon. Podziemski is a foundational piece of this roster by default.

The sense right now is that, while Podziemski is likely worth more in the $17-20 million annual value range on his next deal, he's looking for something closer to what most starting-caliber RFAs have received in recent offseasons— around $24 or $25 million annually across four years. If the Warriors were to commit that type of money to Podziemski in the long-term, they could severely hamper both their flexibility to build around Curry and their financial freedom once Curry retires.

If Golden State tries to lock down a deal this offseason— without a clear picture of what the future for Curry and company looks like— they're taking a serious risk. It's clear they've prioritized flexibility through their extension of Green, and they're likely to take the same approach when it comes to Podziemski.

But there's also a world where, if injuries strike to the same extent they did last season, Podziemski is left in a primary offensive role and starts to inflate his value. Much like last season, Podziemski would be one of the scorers Golden State would be forced to turn to if Curry went down. Over his final 22 games of 2025-26, Podziemski averaged 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Right now, Golden State likely has room to get him to come down closer to $20 million annually. If he has another middling offensive season, their leverage will only increase. But if he improves upon those numbers at all in 2026-27, Golden State could be left footing the bill.

It makes an already difficult decision even more impossible this offseason.