Things haven't looked good for the Golden State Warriors since Stephen Curry went down. And that's a bit of an understatement.

The blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs was forgivable. It was the Warriors' first game without their superstar truly in the fold, and the responsibilities of the entire rotation were shifted against the hottest team in the NBA.

The loss last night to the New Orleans Pelicans wasn't. They got vastly outplayed by a team they blew out just last week with Curry in the fold, converting just 11 of their 46 attempts from 3-point range and failing to limit New Orleans on the interior in the same way they did in their last matchup.

It was a thoroughly discouraging defeat, and even if it's not fully a sign of things to come while Curry recovers from his oblique tear, it's proof that wins are, at the very least, going to be difficult to come by for the Warriors through this next stretch,

When Golden State rounded off its eight-game winning streak, the optimism with this team was sky-high. Could they be looking at a top-six seed by the time they carried this momentum through the first half of the season and got Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody back in the fold?

But as they eat into the good will that those eight wins provided this roster, it's come to represent something else entirely—it's simply a (desperately needed) cushion to keep Golden State alive in the Play-In Tournament race while it awaits the return of its primary scorers.

The Warriors need a reset of expectations with Stephen Curry out of the fold

Now, the Warriors may very well have lost two of these past three games even if Curry were healthy. The Houston Rockets are still one of the best teams in the NBA on both ends of the court, and we saw firsthand what the Spurs can do to almost any team on a nightly basis.

But again, that loss to the Pelicans was a highly concerning development. The Warriors will now enter a stretch of games against the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Clippers without any semblance of a true offensive structure without Curry on the floor. All of those teams, except perhaps Boston, are beatable even with this current version of the Golden State rotation.

But has this team done anything over the last two games to provide any sense of optimism for this next stretch?

Here's the thing, though. The goal for this early portion of this Warriors season, realistically, was never to be among the best teams in the NBA. There's simply too much salary on the sidelines, and too many injury prone players in the rotation, to expect that level of performance.

The goal was to enter the back half of the season in strong position to compete for a top play-in seed, augmenting the rotation with the returns of Butler and Moody and perhaps a deal at the deadline to bring in an extra star contributor. And as the Warriors continue to lose the momentum they gained during their eight-game winning streak, their 8-3 start to the season simply becomes a rapidly thinning cushion for them as they strive towards that aim.

The Western Conference, despite the struggles of teams like the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, is actually much stronger than it was expected to be this season. The Trail Blazers look like a real playoff offense, while teams like the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies have played well enough to place them in consideration for the sixth, seventh, or eighth seed at this early juncture in the campaign. And although the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets have struggled to this point in the season, don't count those teams out just yet from finishing with a bona-fide playoff berth.

Those eight wins, then, means we have a little bit before things get completely disastrous for the Warriors. But with the way the conference as a whole is playing, they don't represent much more than that. The Warriors need to keep pace with teams like Dallas and Portland through the All-Star Break. Right now, Golden State has eight wins. The Mavericks have seven, and the Trail Blazers have nine.

That win streak provided a bit of a cushion, but what it means has changed drastically for Golden State since Curry went down.