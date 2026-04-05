Warriors make a necessary roster move in wake of unsurprising Omer Yurtseven release

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to scrape together an NBA-caliber rotation over the past couple of months as their roster has been decimated by injuries.

Even with Stephen Curry slated to return on Sunday against the Houston Rockets, Al Horford remains out with a calf strain. Quinten Post remains sidelined with foot soreness. They're also missing Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler to season-ending knee injuries.

In the meantime, the Warriors have continually gotten important contributions from some surprising pieces. They've maximized their two-way roster spots through LJ Cryer and Nate Williams, with both players injectig some much-needed offensive juice into the rotation.

But with Omer Yurtseven's second 10-day contract coming to an end, Golden State needed to add another center simply to make it through the end of the regular season. They did exactly that on Sunday morning, adding Charles Bassey on what is presumably a 10-day deal.

The Golden State Warriors plan to sign Charles Bassey to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Bassey has averaged 4.2 points on 63% shooting from the field and 4.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes during five NBA seasons combined with the 76ers, Spurs, Grizzlies, and Celtics. pic.twitter.com/njDROkpwFP — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 5, 2026

Charles Bassey's addition won't be earth-shaking, but it's a necessary move

Coming off a strong preseason with the Atlanta Hawks, Bassey was ultimately without an NBA contract to start the regular season. But when injuries closed in on the Memphis Grizzlies, the fifth-year center got his opportunity.

He played just two games with Memphis on a 10-day contract, however, later signing with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics on similar deals. Across all three of his NBA stops this season, he's averaged 2.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while shooting 62.5% from the field.

Compared to Yurtseven, who averaged 3.8 points and shot just 42.3% from the field in almost double the minutes, it should be an upgrade (albeit a minor one).

With Cryer rapidly earning a two-way spot for next season and Pat Spencer heading into restricted free agency, it's unlikely that either Yurtseven or Bassey truly have a chance to be on the roster moving forward. But for a player like Bassey, some lengthy run over the next couple of games could serve as an audition for a role in Summer League or the next NBA preseason.

For the Warriors, it's simply a matter of surviving the rest of the regular season at this point. If Bassey does sign on a 10-day contract, it will take them through their last five games with a negligible dip in production.