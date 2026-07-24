Warriors get more Klay Thompson reunion hope after latest Heat report

A potential reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors re-emerged into the spotlight last weekend, with the veteran sharpshooter seemingly open to a return to the Bay Area to finish off his career.

Now, a new report on the Miami Heat's interest in Thompson should provide the Warriors with even more hope of a reunion despite the five-time All-Star actually being linked to another team.

Warriors get more Klay Thompson reunion hope after Heat report

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater during NBA Today on Thursday, the Heat could pursue Thompson to help solidify their roster after the blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the offseason.

"Could they (Dallas) trade him or theoretically could he be a buyout candidate? A name that's been floated around league circles with him (Thompson) is Miami. They're a team that if he gets in the buyout market, they really need depth and they really need shooting," Slater said.

From a Warrior perspective, this is less about the Heat's interest in Thompson and more about Slater using the word 'buyout' on multiple occasions. That's really the key here when it comes to any potential reunion between the two parties.

Thompson quite clearly has some interest in playing for the Warriors again, but his $17.5 million expiring salary is a hurdle Golden State are unlikely to overcome unless there's a bigger trade where they can acquire another major asset.

The only realistic path for a reunion is if Thompson gets bought out, allowing him to sign on the minimum or with whatever financial flexibility Golden State have amid their ongoing pursuit of LeBron James.

Warriors would still face rival suitors for Klay Thompson

The Warriors' chances of re-acquiring Thompson would shoot up if he were to secure a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks, but they would still face stiff competition for the four-time NBA champion as a free agent.

Sure, Thompson is no longer the player he once was, but as Slater alluded to, he still hit over 200 threes last season at 38.3% and could be an incredibly valuable role player off the bench for a contending team.

Golden State and Miami wouldn't be the only teams interested in Thompson on a minimum or near-minimum contract, leaving the 36-year-old with a potentially tough decision as he seeks a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

The Heat would make a lot of sense for Thompson given their current roster, but past history could ultimately give the Warriors a distinct advantage that helps turn a reunion dream into reality.