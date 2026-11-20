The Golden State Warriors are facing what's shaping up to be a long (and painful) stretch without Stephen Curry in the fold.

They've been blown out in each of their past four games without him, and more concerningly, it seems as though the offensive infrastructure they formulated during their winning streak has been completely disassembled in his absence. Curry's initial recovery timeline was roughly anywhere between two and four weeks, which means the Warriors have at least two more games before a return for him is even possible. It seems, at this point, like his absence will extend well beyond that.

Needless to say, as Golden State drifts back to .500, that's a troublesome thought.

But Curry isn't the only injury that's impacting the Warriors currently. Golden State has also been missing Brandon Williams, who normally serves as the backup point guard behind Curry, since he went down with a hamstring strain in the first matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

And even if Williams can't fix what's wrong with the Warriors with Curry out, having him available for this matchup against the Boston Celtics could be a major development as the team tries to grasp onto any semblance of positive momentum.

The Warriors need playmakers— and Brandon Williams is one

When he first signed his deal, there was some doubt as to the sort of role Williams would be able to play in Golden State this season. As productive as he was off the bench last season for the Dallas Mavericks, there's a reason why teams weren't scrambling to add him in free agency—he's not necessarily a viable perimeter shooter, and he's not the type of volume on-ball creator you'd want taking over starting duties at point guard routinely.

But he quickly proved why Golden State was willing to take that risk. His aggression in getting downhill consistently adds some offensive juice to the bench unit, and at the very least, he's capable of taking the ball into his hands and helping facilitate the offense in a complementary capacity when called upon. Across his first 10 games in a Warriors uniform, Williams averaged 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while converting 41.3% of his attempts from the field.

There's obviously nothing that can replace Curry's gravity in this rotation. And in his absence, almost everyone has been asked to step into uncomfortable roles, either as scorers or as facilitators. Williams doesn't fix that.

But he does provide an extra piece, especially if he's used in the starting lineup, that can help the team maintain consistent ball movement on the perimeter and vary their looks as they attempt collapse opposing defenses. And that's a large part of what the Warriors have sorely been missing in Curry's absence.

Since Curry went down, Golden State is 27th in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio. Despite their turnover issues prior to his injury, they were a respectable 14th in that category. Even with Curry in the lineup, the Warriors are still at a relative deficit there—but Curry's absence shines a spotlight on every single weakness this team has.

Williams will be re-evaluated on Saturday, Nov. 21—and the Warriors need to hope he's ready to go.

Golden State likely doesn't have a real shot to beat the Celtics on Sunday. Boston is second in the league in defensive rating to this point in the season, and they have the bodies to matchup with Yaxel Lendeborg as the primary offensive outlet for the Warriors.

But their schedule after that presents a slew of winnable games—the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz are all on the slate in the next week and a half. And if the Warriors can simply avoid getting blown out by the Celtics, buoyed by the potential return of Williams, there may be some real hope for Golden State to gain some positive momentum and put an end to this losing skid.