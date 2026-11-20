Well, we're now at four straight blowout defeats without Stephen Curry in the fold, not counting the game the Golden State Warriors dropped to the Houston Rockets when Curry originally went down.

Is this just the reality for this team with Curry out of the lineup? With each passing game, that seems more and more to be the case.

And even when Curry returns, this team has shown that it needs a major addition to make it truly viable as a playoff contender. The returns of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody from injury simply won't be enough, unless they're somehow immediately at the top of their respective games by the time we reach the deadline.

Thankfully, Golden State has the flexibility to make a move. Even if they need to attach draft capital to get off of Kristaps Porzingis' contract, his $20 million salary makes that endeavor much more feasible. Draymond Green is also on an expiring deal, as is Butler. And the Warriors have the odds and ends in terms of short-term money to even make a minor addition, if necessary.

But this is a team that, even when fully healthy, is going to need the full extent of its depth. And clearing out the bench unit shouldn't be anything other than an emergency option as the Warriors pursue a trade this season.

The Warriors need their bench unit, as inconsistent as it's been this year

Now is not the time to sit here and outright defend the performance of pieces like De'Anthony Melton, Georges Niang, and Gary Payton II. Almost no one has played up to par since Curry went out, and it's clear that the bench unit isn't complete enough to keep this team competitive without its superstar in the mix.

But the Warriors should be doing their due diligence this season in exploring every single trade possibility, and it's worth talking about the bench unit in that light.

Of course, there are a number of trades that either Porzingis' or Green's contract alone could put the Warriors in play for, and Moody's $12.5 salary grants them some extra flexibility there. But there are also a number of deals that could be completed without sacrificing any of those major trade chips—packaging Gui Santos and Payton (plus draft capital) would be enough to give them a shot at Jaime Jaquez Jr., for example, as he rounds out the final season of his rookie deal.

But let's imagine a world where, on top of a major move involving the Porzingis contract, the Warriors are able to swing a deal with some of their bench pieces to bring in a higher-upside scorer.

Niang, Payton, Charles Bassey, and Brandon Williams are all owed around $2.5 million this season. Santos is owed $4.6 million. Bringing in a starting-caliber center such as Naz Reid or Yves Missi may eliminate the immediate need for Bassey in the rotation, but Golden State truly doesn't have any other options to fill the roles that Niang, Payton, and Williams have taken on. And by signing these players to minimum deals, Golden State has ensured that multiple of them would need to be stacked in order to make any sort of difference-making move this season.

So, a deal involving, say, Payton, Williams, and Santos would leave Golden State with just Melton, Will Richard, Niang, and LJ Cryer coming off the bench in addition to whoever they were able to gain in that trade. That's not even close to sufficient given the depth issues we've seen the team struggle with so far.

Most of those players haven't performed nearly well enough to be outright protected from the trade market if the right opportunity pops up for the Warriors. But for now, the trade pursuit needs to be centered around Porzingis' contract—as he's the only player Golden State can feasibly deal away without compromising their depth even further.