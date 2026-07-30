Warriors need to take a long look at one polarizing free agent this offseason

The Golden State Warriors still have some needs to fill even as the offseason marches on into its advanced stages.

Thankfully, the LeBron James sweepstakes didn't prevent them from taking care of their internal business. They were able to extend De'Anthony Melton, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis on relatively modest deals, and those veterans should help fill some major needs for Golden State this season.

But after bringing Draymond Green back on a one-year, $27.7 million deal (with his implicit no-trade clause waived), the Warriors still have three open roster spots remaining. They could use a frontcourt addition— and both Georges Niang and Kelly Olynyk have been floated as options to fill that role on a veteran minimum contract.

But there's also room to argue that a backcourt addition is more pressing given their depth beyond Stephen Curry. As of now, they have Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, and LJ Cryer to fill out their guard rotation, while Will Richard will play the two-spot at times.

As long as that need remains open, Bradley Beal is worth taking a look at— even if that would be a polarizing addition at this point in the offseason.

Bradley Beal could still be a solid option for the Warriors in 2026-27

The Warriors have registered interest in Beal before. They were among his suitors last offseason before the Jonathan Kuminga saga limited their flexibility. Beal ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in mid-July on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option.

He appeared in only six games before suffering a season-ending hip fracture, and he declined his option with the Clippers to become a free agent this offseason.

It's unclear whether the Warriors have a real chance to add Beal with other suitors closing in. Both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have been rumored to have interest, and Golden State has just over $8 million between them and the second apron. Beal would have to sign a veteran minimum contract to fit into the Warriors' cap sheet.

He's likely looking for more than that given the salary he turned down from the Clippers this offseason.

But if it works out from a financial perspective, Beal could be the exact type of offensive burst Golden State needs off the bench. In his last full season with the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

It's been a long time since he's had a fully healthy season— he hasn't played in more than 53 games since 2020-21— but last season's hip fracture may very well be an anomaly. He's been relatively available for a veteran over this portion of his career.

More importantly, though, he represents the ball-handling and the scoring upside Golden State needs to add alongside Curry. Melton is a solid partner, but he's not a true offensive hub. Neither is Podziemski, for that matter. Although Beal has spent most of his career as a shooting guard, he could be trusted to take on minutes with the bench unit as a point guard, providing relief to Curry as the regular season wears on.

He's not LeBron James, but he might be a solid veteran addition for Golden State if the numbers work out in their favor.