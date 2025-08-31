Warriors next blockbuster trade could come from unexpected rival

As the Golden State Warriors have sought to surround superstar Stephen Curry with a championship-worthy supporting cast, it seems as though there will be no holds barred over the next couple of seasons on the trade front.

Therefore, while it only remains a remote possibility for now, the Memphis Grizzlies' current volatility and the possibility of their eventual willingness to entertain a trade for Jaren Jackson Jr., should certainly be on the Warriors' radar as this season develops.

Following a first-round pummeling at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Grizzlies have decided to move forward with their core of Jackson and Ja Morant, and, if this quickly proves insufficient to drive them toward contention, the organization could choose to undergo a hard reset in the near future.

Jaren Jackson Jr. could soon become available for the Warriors

At the trade deadline last season, Golden State had been stuck in mediocrity for months. At the time, their blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat was essentially the only difference-making move they could have made, and, so far, it has worked out swimmingly.

Through the team's final 31 games last season, they posted a 23-8 record, securing the first play-in spot and later snatching a first-round series win against the Houston Rockets.

Yet, it still remains to be seen if their current formula will bring them into contention for a championship. With their presumed signing of veteran center Al Horford, four of their starters will be over the age of 35, and just one significant injury could bring the whole plan crashing down.

This is where Memphis comes in. This offseason, the team traded guard Desmond Bane, a central figure in their core, to the Orlando Magic in a massive deal that brought them back multiple first-round picks. Now, the team has a choice to make: attempt to bring in a third star alongside Morant and Jackson or strip down their core entirely.

Moreover, in ESPN's recent offseason poll, Morant was among those predicted to be the next NBA star to request a trade, showcasing the current volatility of the team's situation.

Given the limited success of this iteration of the Grizzlies, the former option could certainly be on the table if the team gets off to a rough start next season, and, surprisingly, the Warriors could take advantage.

Although Jackson just signed a monster four-year, $205 million contract extension, his cap hit in 2025-26 remains just $35 million: a number that could be worth the price for Golden State to bring in a player of his skill-set.

As an elite interior presence on both ends of the floor and a player with positional versatility, Jackson could completely re-define what the Warriors are able to do with their current roster. If he were to become available, Golden State should be monitoring the situation inc