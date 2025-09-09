Warriors' nightmare Andrew Wiggins scenario may not come true after all

The Golden State Warriors traded Andrew Wiggins to the Heat in February as part of the deal for Jimmy Butler. It was a lot for fans to process given how unexpected it was, but it worked out for the Warriors, at least in the second half of the season. That doesn't mean Wiggins' departure doesn't still sting, and the latest words from NBA insider Marc Stein don't help.

On Monday, Stein guessed that the kind of player to interest the Lakers is none other than Wiggins (subscription required). He wrote that he wouldn't have listed Wiggins as an LA target before the team acquired Luka Dončić, but that things are a lot different now than they were. Stein is right about that.

The NBA insider pointed out that the Heat intend for Wiggins to start the season in Miami. He noted that if the Heat eventually decides to "prioritize financial flexibility," then the Lakers could be one of the interested teams.

Los Angeles is prioritizing future financial flexibility itself, but unlike Miami, the Lakers have a shot to win the title this season. They desperately need a two-way wing after losing Dorian Finney-Smith, and Wiggins would be a good fit, but there's one thing that could keep LA away from the wing, and it's kind of important.

Lakers may not want to take on Andrew Wiggins' salary

Wiggins will make $28.2 million this season and has a $30.2 million player option in 2026-27 that, in all likelihood, he'll exercise. Los Angeles would have to give multiple players to match Wiggins' salary this season, gutting depth that already is an issue.

If Wiggins had a rocky second half of the season with the Lakers (let's assume a midseason trade happens), then they'd be on the books for his $30 million the following season.

Perhaps the two reasons above will be enough to keep LA away from Wiggins, but you truly never know what will happen in the NBA. The Lakers could feel pressured to pursue Wiggins if they have a strong start to the season and truly believe they can be the last team standing in June with him in the starting lineup.

It's not now-or-never for Los Angeles thanks to the Luka trade, but the Lakers could hit the gas and go after what could be LeBron's last chance to win a title in purple and gold. Wiggins could be the short-term upgrade they need.

Warriors fans can only hope that he won't end up in LA, regardless of what happens. No matter how much he's beloved in the Bay, it'd be impossible to root for him, even a little bit, if the Heat traded him to the... Lakers.