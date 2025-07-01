Warriors' path to contention becomes murkier as their free agent market stands still

As the Golden State Warriors entered free agency yesterday evening, their primary needs of a scoring big and a playmaking wing were known across the league.

However, as teams across the already loaded Western Conference scrambled to build out their roster, the Warriors stood completely still, leaving severe questions regarding their plan for this upcoming free agency period.

While some of their rumored top targets, such as veteran center Al Horford, are still on the market, their lone departure as well as the moves of their rivals illuminate how vital an offseason it will be for the franchise.

The Warriors have no room for error this offseason

With a clearly defined two-year championship window given the remaining contracts of their veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Golden State has made their intentions clear to enter a win-now scenario: one that will be defined by the moves they make this summer.

The unfortunate beginning to this transition was letting veteran Kevon Looney sign with the New Orleans Pelicans, presumably without an offer from the Warriors, in an effort to save cap space for a starting-caliber big man.

However, as Golden State awaits their ideal free agent pickup, their conference rivals have already begun actively making moves to compete in the West.

The Denver Nuggets, in a blockbuster trade, sent Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for power forward Cam Johnson, providing their superstar Nikola Jokic with immediate help in the frontcourt.

The Memphis Grizzlies were also highly active on the first day of free agency, extending Jaren Jackson Jr. while re-signing breakout forward Santi Aldama and sniping sixth-man-of-the-year candidate Ty Jerome from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Los Angeles Clippers, while operating largely under the radar, extended star guard James Harden while also grabbing essentially the best free agent center on the market, Brook Lopez, for only $2 million more than Looney cost.

The Houston Rockets, after acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade prior to the NBA Draft, also added Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela through free agency, cementing a turnaround for their roster.

Although players such as Al Horford and Deandre Ayton remain on the board, it is still unclear what direction the Warriors will go to solidify their roster and maximize the final years of Curry's career. What is clear, however, is that the longer they wait the more limited their options will become.