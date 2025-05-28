Warriors' perfect big man should be available soon if all happens as expected

Recently, ESPN's Kevin Pelton noted that Myles Turner may end up having too high of a price tag for the Indiana Pacers to keep him this summer. If that ends up being the case, it could be the perfect opportunity for the Golden State Warriors to finally find the solution to their big man issues.

There's no question that when it comes to the Warriors' roster, a significant upgrade is needed at center. This has been the case for many seasons, but it's especially going to be important if Golden State wants to squeeze one more championship out of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

In all honesty, a real option at center would do a lot to get the Warriors back to the level of a true championship contender. It's very easy to say that adding another superstar level player would catapult Golden State back to the NBA mountaintop, but I don't even think that option is necessarily the end all, be all.

Myles Turner could be available for the Warriors to sign

Truly, I think a workable option at center is what the Warriors really need. Think about it. What did Golden State have during their dynasty years? In 2015, 2017 and 2018, Andrew Bogut and Zaza Pachulia played their roles to a tee, bringing the whole equation together and making Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all operate at their most efficient level.

In 2022, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney played the majority of minutes in the frontcourt on the way to winning a championship as well. The point here being, you don't even need to add a Giannis Antetokounmpo for this roster to be maximized.

What you need is a big man who can provide interior defense and be an offensive connector that will open up the Warriors' attack. If Myles Turner is available, he'd be as close to a perfect option as you could get.

Turner is as consistent as they come, and he just led the Pacers to back to back Eastern Conference Finals appearances. His shot blocking ability and defensive instincts in the paint would do wonders for the likes of Curry and Butler.

Number 33 in Indiana will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, after playing on a two-year, $40 million contract over the past two seasons. If the Golden State Warriors' front office is willing to spend a little bit, Myles Turner would be a fantastic addition.