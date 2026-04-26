Warriors' potential De'Anthony Melton replacement will soon be sitting on the market

In all likelihood, the Golden State Warriors will be losing De'Anthony Melton this offseason.

They brought him on a cheap contract before the 2025-26 season as a result of his injury struggles, signing him to just a two-year, $6.5 million deal with a player option. But Melton far outperformed that number, averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field across 49 games.

Of course the Warriors would like to bring him back, but their financial restrictions this offseason could easily prevent them from doing so. If he declines his player option, Golden State would be left with a major hole in their backcourt.

Unfortunately, the Warriors have virtually no path to directly replacing Melton's production in a relatively thin free agent class. But the looming free agency of Matisse Thybulle could provide them with a comparable defender who could take on big minutes while they await the returns of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Mattise Thybulle could be a cheap rotational option for the Warriors in 2026-27

Thybulle is not a direct comp for Melton. He's struggled heavily with injuries over the past two seasons, and he averaged just 5.8 points, two rebounds, and 0.9 assists across 30 games in 2025-26. He subsisted on a diet of just 16 minutes per game during that span.

But he's more than a capable defender, and his positional versatility could make him a cheap option to slot into the Warriors' backcourt as they attempt to restructure their rotation this offseason.

Thybulle is wrapping up his final year of a three-year, $33 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. His next contract will likely come in at a cheaper mark.

For their part, the Trail Blazers are in the process of building around their young core. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will continue to take on larger roles, and one would imagine that trade-deadline acquisition Vit Krejci will have the opportunity to earn further minutes next season. They can, at this point, afford to let Thybulle walk.

The Warriors will need to rebuild their rotation on a budget this offseason. Assuming Draymond Green opts into his player option and isn't moved, they'll have very limited financial flexibility, especially if they aim to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and retain Al Horford.

The Warriors will also have decisions to make on Gary Payton II, Seth Curry, and Pat Spencer this offseason. Thybulle is a better defender than all three of these players, and he has the chance to make a major impact if the circumstances are right.

As disappointing as it might be to go from a player of Melton's offensive impact to Thybulle, he should be, at the very least, an intriguing rotational target for the Warriors this summer.