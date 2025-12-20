Warriors premier trade target could be painfully out of reach if rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors need to make a move this season. Even setting aside the injury concerns, their role players have not done enough to warrant any faith that this roster will sort itself out.

Yet, the organization could be faced with a massive problem. According to NBA Insider Michael Scotto, executives around the league have begun to wonder if their prime trade target, Trey Murphy III, could command a similar package to what the Memphis Grizzlies got for Desmond Bane this past offseason.

Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic for four unprotected first-round picks, a first-round swap, Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

For the detractors of the deal, four first-round picks was an absolutely absurd price to pay for a player of Bane's caliber, who could never be capable of being the first option on a playoff-contending team. For supporters, however, Bane's fit in Orlando was so perfect that the price was well-worth it.

The painful part is that Golden State could be in a similar position with Murphy. Yet if he were to become available, would they be able to stomach parting with the draft assets they have held onto so dearly?

Pelicans' rumored Trey Murphy III asking price could put him out of the Warriors reach

To be clear, very little concrete information has ever come out of New Orleans regarding Murphy's availability. The above comparison to the Bane package comes across as mere speculation from executives around the league.

Yet these things are worth paying attention to when Murphy represents the Warriors' ideal trade target.

This season, Murphy is averaging an outstanding 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. As both a capable defender and a perimeter shooter, he would complement Golden State's existing structure perfectly.

Moreover, with a team-friendly, four-year, $112 million contract, he is the exact piece all contending teams covet.

The Warriors certainly have the assets to pull a deal off. They are in control of all of their trade-eligible first-round picks in the near future. There have also been rumors that the Pelicans have some level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga.

Golden State is prepared to move Kuminga if the price is right, and his inclusion in the deal could allow the organization to retain some of their draft capital.

At the same time, as aggressive as this front office has been, they have also clearly been hesitant to part with picks past the end of their current championship window.

It is almost impossible to imagine that the Warriors won't make an in-season trade given the way things have gone so far. However, if Murphy's price proves to be this high, they could ultimately decide to pivot in a safer direction.