Warriors' Quinten Post mistake is coming back to haunt them this offseason

For the Golden State Warriors, the remainder of this free agency period will revolve around one towering figure— LeBron James.

And deservedly so.

Although James' decline as a primary scorer has naturally come with age, he's still among the premier players in the NBA. When the chance to add him to the roster became a reality with his decision to part ways with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors had no choice other than to await his final free agent decision.

But as Golden State continues to save financial space for a potential James signing, the league is moving on around them. Restricted free agent Quinten Post signed a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies today. The Warriors have until 11:59 PM on Tuesday night to decide whether they want to match it.

But the groundwork for this Post quandary was layed far before a James signing even became a real possibility. The Warriors opted to sign Post to a two-way deal instead of a standard four-year deal using the second-round exception when he was drafted in 2024.

Now, they're left with the possibility of their young center departing after just his second season.

Quinten Post may not be the most viable center, but the Warriors need him back in the fold if they can manage it

When the Warriors drafted Post at 52nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, everyone was aware of his weaknesses. While he was a 7-footer with a more than viable perimeter shot, his slow-footedness and lack of vertical athleticism limited his upside as a defender and a rebounder from the beginning.

In his rookie campaign, these concerns quickly showed their faces. Post shot 40.8% from 3-point range across 42 games in 2024-25, but he was virtually useless on defense and couldn't be relied upon to take on heavy minutes. In his sophomore campaign, Post looked vastly improved on the defensive end, but his perimeter shot suffered. Across 67 games, Post shot just 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Post is not someone that can be saddled with a starting workload. But with the uncertainties surrounding both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, a third center is needed to complete Golden State's roster. Is Post the right option for that, given his lack of rebounding and shaky defensive abilities?

There's room to at least ask that question. But the Warriors, by inking Post to a two-way deal after he was drafted, have not left themselves the flexibility of finding that out on their own terms.

Given their financial situation, it's hard to see them matching Post's offer sheet from Memphis without moving an additional piece like Moses Moody. It's a difficult situation, but it's a scenario they created for themselves after the 2024 Draft.