Warriors re-signing Steve Kerr opens door for new summer trade opportunities

Steve Kerr is back with the Golden State Warriors, as the long-time head coach inked a new, two-year extension to return to the team. And with that, the Warriors could have a lot more trade opportunities than they otherwise would have. Players around the league, especially veterans, may be more inclined to play for a proven coach like Kerr than a new guy.

Though the Warriors have struggled to generate much playoff success since their 2022 NBA Finals victory, Kerr is still a highly-regarded head coach around the league. He was the Team USA coach for a while, and his reputation precedes him. A lot of guys around the league could be excited to play for him (and alongside Stephen Curry).

Bringing Kerr back for two more years could help the Warriors on the trade market this summer.

Steve Kerr should help Warriors' recruitment process this summer

Obviously, a lot more goes into a potential trade than just having the right head coach, but at the very least, the Warriors still have someone at the helm who players around the NBA respect.

Had Golden State decided to bring in a new guy or perhaps even a first-time head coach, then it may have been a less desirable landing spot for guys who are hoping to request trades this summer.

The same goes for free agency. When the Warriors pitch themselves to potential free agency signings, having a guy like Kerr leading the charge should be helpful.

A quick glance across the potential trade market reveals a few obvious (though largely unlikely) options, all of whom could want to play for a guy like Kerr.

The biggest of the bunch would be LeBron James. Should he decide to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, pairing up with Curry would be great, and having a familiar face in Kerr would be nice, too.

Even a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo might prefer to play for a proven head coach like Kerr rather than a new guy who may not have the same relationship with him or Curry.

No matter what big-name star becomes available this summer, having Kerr on board should definitely be helpful for the Warriors, who can sell players on playing under him and next to Curry, as previously noted.

Whenever a coach builds a reputation as large in stature as Kerr’s, it’s good to have that guy in your corner. Even if Kerr is nearing the end of his line as a head coach, he’s still well-respected. And that should absolutely help in the recruitment process this summer.