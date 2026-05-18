Warriors send Quinten Post a brutal message with recent free agency update

The Golden State Warriors are almost certain to be making some changes this offseason.

Although their financial flexibility is still limited, they'll have more room than they've had in recent years to toy with their roster. They have the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and they should be able to bring in some key contributors beyond that even if they don't make a move for a star.

At the same time, though, this organization has always valued continuity. Mike Dunleavy, in his exit interview on Friday, stated that Golden State would ideally like to have both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford back this offseason to make up their primary center rotation.

Neither is guaranteed to return. Horford has a player option, and Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent. It seems like both, to some extent, will be looking to explore their options this offseason. But if the Warriors succeed in bringing both back, it's certainly not good news for Quinten Post's tenure with the team.

At the very least, their stated desire to bring both of them back does not send a positive message in Post's direction.

Quinten Post could be left on the open market if Horford and Porzingis both return

Post has shown promising signs throughout his two seasons in the NBA. He's been a capable perimeter shooter in the past, and he took major strides as a defender and a rebounder in his sophomore campaign.

The upside, though, is frankly not as high as you'd like it to be for a 7-foot floor-spacer. Post averaged just 7.7 points, four rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 33.6% from 3-point range this season. He provides, in many ways, a diminished version of the skill-set that Porzingis brings to the table.

Porzingis and Horford both have their availability concerns. Porzingis played in just 15 of the 31 games he spent as a member of the Warriors. Horford will soon be 40, and he played in just 45 games over the entire course of this season.

If Golden State is going to depend on both these pieces as their primary centers, they need someone behind them who is consistently available and can make the right plays on the margins. They need a solid rebounder and defender, and Post is not that.

Post's restricted free agency could complicate things. Perhaps the Warriors still believe in his developmental upside and want to bring him back at a relatively cheap number.

But no matter what, Golden State's intention to retain both Horford and Porzingis is a bad omen for the second-year big man.