Warriors set to get back a perfect depth piece with Giannis rumors swirling

For the Golden State Warriors, the focus of the next three days will be on the ongoing trade discussions surrounding superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It is, frankly, the focus of the whole NBA during this time. And it should be.

But, whether or not a trade for Antetokounmpo goes through, the Warriors still have the rest of the season to worry about. With Jimmy Butler out for the year with a torn ACL, they will need virtually all of their depth pieces active and clicking to remain competitive.

Thankfully, it seems as though Seth Curry, who has played in just two games this year as he deals with a sciatic nerve issue, is on track to return in the near future. If the package for Antetokounmpo strips Golden State of their depth, his availability could make all the difference down the stretch.

Seth Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/pEJhIx3GAH — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 1, 2026

Seth Curry's return could be sneakily important for the Warriors

As the Warriors navigated the Jonathan Kuminga saga this offseason, Curry was routinely tied to the team as a free agent. In many ways, uniting the Curry brothers made sense.

Golden State needed extra shooting off the bench, and Seth led the league in 3-point percentage last year, knocking down a blistering 45.6% of his shots from beyond the arc. While his role was always destined to be limited, the Warriors could now certainly use his shooting prowess.

This fact only becomes more true if they are able to pull off a trade for Antetokounmpo. No matter how you spin it, Golden State will lose serious depth bringing in the superstar forward. At the very least, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield's contracts would need to be included. It's possible that Jonathan Kuminga would need to be re-routed as well.

If an Antetokounmpo trade were to take place, the Warriors would likely be left with a bench unit of Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, Quentin Post, Will Richard, Gui Santos, and Gary Payton II. As an ultra-reliable sharpshooter, Curry would fit perfectly into that mix.

Even if an Antetokounmpo trade does not go through before the deadline, the Warriors still need additional offensive firepower off their bench in order to remain competitive down the stretch.

Of course, this season has not gone the way either Curry brother would have hoped. But things could soon change as Seth becomes healthier.