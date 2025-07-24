Warriors shockingly signal Jonathan Kuminga's departure if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have sat still in free agency thus far, the primary cause of their lack of movement has been the uncertainty surrounding the Jonathan Kuminga situation.

While the Warriors are reportedly nearing deals with veteran center Al Horford and combo guard De'Anthony Melton, neither player has signed yet because of the resultant financial complications, and their additions to the roster could guarantee the team's inability to pay Kuminga what he wants.

While Golden State's front office has made their desire to bring Kuminga back clear, his unrealistic expectations and a cold market could result in him being moved either this offseason or before the trade deadline next season.

Horford and Melton could prevent a long-term return for Kuminga

According to Sam Esfandiari, on the recent episode of the Hoops Tonight podcast, the reason that Horford and Melton have yet to sign is that doing so could put the Warriors in a financial bind that would make their situation with Kuminga even more dicey.

According to Esfandiari, "Until [the Warriors] know what Kuminga's contract number is, they do not know which exceptions they have access to... If the sign [Horford and Melton} first, it could trigger a situation where they could actually hard cap themselves, and then another team could come in and offer Kuminga a number which is legitimately too high for them to match."

On one hand, fans of Golden State now have ample reason to celebrate, with the team having two difference-making moves lined up this offseason.

However, on the other hand, the ongoing battle between Kuminga's camp and the Warriors' front office also gives major cause for concern. Kuminga is known to be seeking close to a $30 million annual value on his contract, which, as Esfandiari points out, is similar to the figure Jalen Green got on his rookie contract extension.

However, with rival teams' interest in Kuminga evidently cooling off, it appears that the market has valued him closer to $20 million. This leaves Golden State with a clear predicament.

By signing Horford and Melton, two players that would automatically deepen the team's roster by a significant margin, they would be effectively guaranteeing either Kuminga's immediate departure this offseason or an unhappy return, signaling a likely departure at the trade deadline.

While it has been speculated that Kuminga could return to the Warriors with a new mindset, he has made his intentions and his desire very clear. He wishes to be an All-Star and to be paid like one.

If Kuminga is to come back to Golden State, it cannot be at the figure that his camp has sought. It must instead, be on a short-term, tradeable deal that would effectively guarantee his departure. Yet, at the same time, the Warriors must finalize a deal as quickly as possible to lock down necessary additions this offseason.