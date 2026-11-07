Warriors should refuse to overpay for Jalen Smith despite interest

The Golden State Warriors understandably have interest in Chicago Bulls center Jalen Smith, but they have to ensure they don't overpay for a player who won't be part of their best five-man combination.

Smith has the potential of stepping into the starting lineup and playing 20 minutes per game for the Warriors, making him a valuable target to a team looking to fortify their center rotation and address the Kristaps Porzingis situation.

Warriors should refuse to overpay for Jalen Smith

Smith has had a solid season to date filling in as a starter for the injured Nic Claxton, averaging 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on over 47% shooting from the floor. The problem is the Bulls are 1-7 and tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, proving that Smith isn't necessarily a starting level center on a good team -- which the Warriors now appear to be as they ride the wave of a six-game winning streak.

Perhaps Smith would be a starter for Golden State, but he almost certainly wouldn't be a closer -- at least on nights where Draymond Green and Al Horford are healthy and available. That limits his value to the team and therefore how much the Warriors should be willing to give up in a trade.

There's absolutely no way Golden State should be giving up a first-round pick for Smith, whether it be protected or otherwise. They do have a couple of seconds to offer, while also potentially taking an underwhelming contract (Buddy Hield?) off Chicago's hands.

If no first-round pick is a dealbreaker for the Bulls, the Warriors simply need to walk away. They suddenly have some leverage considering Porzingis is willing to give up a significant chunk of his salary in a buyout, not to mention they can afford to be a little more patient as a result of their strong on-court form.

Warriors have better options than Jalen Smith

Smith would be helpful to Golden State no doubt, but Porzingis' buyout willingness also presents the possibility of different options emerging over the coming weeks and months, particularly once teams decide their season is all but over and they have the chance to save money on their payroll.

Take the Orlando Magic as a prime example following a 2-6 start to the season. Wendell Carter Jr. is far more proven than Smith as a starting center, and could foreseeably come for a similar price if the Magic are motivated enough to shed salary amid some big roster decisions ahead.

The Warriors have the luxury of not needing to rush into a deal, albeit one sooner rather than later would be helpful to lessen the burden on Draymond Green and Al Horford, while also retaining the flexibility to re-aggregate salaries before the deadline if a trade happens before December 15.