Warriors still have a major Draymond Green consideration as contract talks loom

When the Golden State Warriors entered the offseason, their primary financial conundrum was clear— what would happen with Draymond Green's player option, and how would it affect their financial flexibility during a pivotal offseason?

Well, Green ultimately took the unselfish path, opting out of his $27.7 million player option with the presumed intention of returning on a multi-year deal at a lesser value. Many speculated, at the time, that this was a calculated move to open up room for Golden State to sign LeBron James. Green has evidently been active in pitching James on the merits of joining the Warriors this offseason.

But now, as the James saga continues to drag on well into the offseason, Golden State still has four open roster spots and no contract for Green ironed out.

If James ultimately doesn't come to the Warriors, what will Green's next contract look like? Will he be willing to take the same pay-cut to afford Golden State the flexibility they so desperately need?

Draymond Green's contract is still a major consideration for the Warriors this offseason

Needless to say, Green's decision to sacrifice his hefty salary for 2026-27 is a sign of his commitment to the organization. If he had picked it up, not only would it have limited the Warriors this offseason, but his expiring salary would have immediately become a trade chip.

Even as Green's production falls, he'll still be a valuable member of Golden State's rotation as long as he's on the team. But it remains unclear what his expectations might be in terms of salary on his next deal.

With a contract extension for Stephen Curry looming and both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody still on the books, a best-case scenario for the Warriors might involve Green taking around $30 million spread across two years. That would, at the very least, be reflective of his role at this point in his career.

With some financial maneuvering, that would be enough for Golden State to bring in James and fill out the remainder of their roster spots with veteran minimum contracts.

But there's been no concrete indication of the extent of the pay-cut that Green is willing to take, especially if their pursuit of James falls short. As of now, the Warriors have roughly $23 million between them and the first apron. That should be enough, if they dump Moody's salary, to take on both Green and James for this upcoming season.

But Golden State is operating on a pretty thin margin here. Even if Green is willing to take a significant pay-cut on the first season of his new deal, it's likely not wise to commit significant capital to the veteran beyond 2026-27, especially with the exact timeline of Curry's future still up in the air.

Ultimately, Green has shown he's willing to put the team first, and he'll likely accommodate whatever the organization needs from him. But he's also not one to deliberately undervalue himself, and his next contract will remain a consideration until the Warriors' offseason business has concluded.