The Golden State Warriors appear to be prepared to largely run it back next season after retaining Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton. The LeBron James rumors have persisted but fans do not seem to be as confident about the prospect.

There are a few more obvious reunions on the cards though if they decide they’re just going to keep last year’s team intact. Seth Curry is still a free agent and has yet to be scooped up by a team. Perhaps that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given the fact that he played in just 10 games last year, and was mostly relegated to cheerleader duties on the bench alongside his brother Stephen.

Warriors may as well just bring back their veterans at this point

After the Warriors lost Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns, the Dubs do have a bit of an opening if they want to add another piece to their guard rotation. Curry was solid last season when he was actually healthy (which was rare), shooting 48% from three-point range and averaging seven points per game.

The Warriors know that shooting the three is going to remain a big part of their identity, leaving the small chance they roll the dice on yet another oft-injured veteran and hope that his injury luck is just a little better next season.

Gary Payton II is another obvious holdover if the goal is the status quo. He’s been a solid role player for years with the Warriors, known mostly for his strong defense. He’s the kind of player worth keeping around if the Warriors are just content to have a lot of experienced veterans on the squad.

He’s not a star by any stretch and he will go through cold stretches offensively, but he did play in 73 games last year so he can at least be relied upon to stay on the court. Head coach Steve Kerr trusts him, meaning it wouldn't really shock anyone if he came back.

It seems like it’s only taken a few days to go from “the Warriors are going to sign LeBron James and trade for Anthony Davis” to “maybe just bring back Seth Curry and GP2 and call it an offseason.” That’s the NBA for you though and it definitely seems like the LeBron sweepstakes may not go in Golden State’s favor.

If it doesn’t, the Warriors might as well bring these two veterans back. They may not have a ton to give next season but at least they're affordable and bring a familiarity aspect Golden State are clearly going for at this stage.