Warriors take a massive swing on boom-or-bust forward in latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The Golden State Warriors need to nail their selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As it stands, they're slated to select at 11th overall, with a 9.4% chance of jumping into the top-four and a 2% chance of nabbing the first-overall pick in the Draft Lottery. Even if they stay put at 11, there will be a number of worthwhile prospects that fall into their range.

This is yet again a moment where Golden State must attempt to balance the immediate needs of the roster with their future outlook. Especially if Steve Kerr signs a new contract, the emphasis for the Warriors should be on championship-readiness. If they waste this pick on a player with a low long-term ceiling, however, it could have disastrous ramifications as they attempt an organizational reset in the coming years.

In short, the 2026 NBA Draft will be more than a pivotal event for the Warriors. It's worth exploring every possible prospect as we anxiously await the Draft Lottery.

Kevin O'Connor, in his latest mock draft for Yahoo Sports, has Golden State dropping back to 12th overall (because of some lottery surprises) and taking 19-year-old forward Karim Lopez out of the NBL.

If they strike gold with Lopez's skill-set, he would be the perfect 3-and-D fit for the roster as it's currently constructed. But his unpolished skill-set could make this pick a dangerous gamble— something Golden State should avoid at all costs.

Karim Lopez looks like an excellent fit on paper, but there are some major uncertainties in his game

For what it's worth, here's part of what O'Connor had to say about Lopez:

"He's a smart cutter who finds scoring lanes within the flow of the offense, a solid shooter and a versatile defender. That two-way versatility would work well with the Warriors, who need to replenish the roster with some upside." Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports

To Lopez's credit, he's earned a consistent role in his two seasons with the NBL's Next Stars program, averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.4% from the floor during his most recent campaign. As a teenager playing in a fully professional league, that's an impressive accomplisment.

He has a well-rounded skill-set, and his cutting abilities have certainly endeared him to NBA scouts. But almost every other area in his game leaves something to be desired. If the Warriors are able to quickly develop him, he could become the 'Swiss Army Knife'-type of player they need to slot into their frontcourt, especially with Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler out until at least the middle of next season.

But betting on that level of development taking place once a player returns from overseas is always risky. At the absolute worst, Lopez could be a solid rotational player from the outset— similar to Will Richard's role in his rookie season.

But Richard was the 56th in pick in his draft class. The Warriors are selecting in the late lottery, and they must determine whether a gamble on a prospect of Lopez's archetype is ultimately the route they want to take.