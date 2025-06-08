Warriors trade proposal sends shocking package to fill team need

As the Golden State Warriors enter their off-season, one of their primary missions is to find an upgrade at the center position: one that can provide defense and rebounding to a size-deficient rotation.

In a mock trade featured on Fadeaway World, the Warriors would receive Onyeka Okongwu, the 24-year-old depth big man, from the Atlanta Hawks as their solution to this need, providing physicality and rebounding ability to the team.

However, the proposed return package for Okongwu, which includes Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and a 2026 first-round pick, is much too hefty a price for the young center, and, with tradeable assets such as Kuminga in play, Golden State should be able to target a more experienced and effective player to fill this need.

Warriors need to set their sights higher than Okongwu

Okongwu, who was drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, had a slow start to his career, struggling to find significant minutes behind Hawks center Clint Capela. However, in the last three seasons, he has steadily shown signs of improvement, taking on a larger and larger role within the Hawks' rotation.

Last season, Okongwu averaged 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 74 games, 40 of which he started.

At 6'8", Okongwu is not necessarily among the largest centers in the league, but, at 235 pounds, he bring size and physicality that enables him to put up highly effective numbers on both the offensive and defensive glass.

In their series against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, this is something the Warriors struggled heavily with. Although they have players such as Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the wings, neither was particularly effective against behemoths such as Steven Adams and Rudy Gobert, resulting in extra opportunities for their opponents' offenses.

While Okongwu would immediately provide some sort of stabilization to this aspect of Golden State's game, his lack of 3-point shooting ability would be a detriment to the team. Last season, on incredibly low volume, Okongwu shot just 32.4% from beyond the arc, and adding him to the team would bring another non-shooter into the rotation: something the Warriors cannot really afford.

For the starting price of Moody, a young and effective 3-and-D wing, and Buddy Hield, a veteran player and sharpshooter, Golden State should be able to aim for a bigger target on the trade market, such as Nikola Vucevic or even someone like Kristaps Porzingis. While these players would certainly require a larger package, such deals would be more worth the cost.

Therefore, while Okongwu would be a solid addition to this Warriors team, this trade proposal should give fans pause.