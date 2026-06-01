Warriors' under-the-radar draft target draws a bold self-comparison to Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors will likely be in the market for a center this offseason.

Al Horford has a player option, and it's possible he decides to pursue a championship at the twilight of his career with another organization. Kristaps Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent, and he'll be seeking out long-term security this offseason. Even Quinten Post, who will reach restricted free agency this offseason, has questions about his future with the team.

If a player like Aday Mara falls to them at 11th overall, that presents an easy solution. But if the Warriors ultimately take a different route in the first round and their center rotation is likely to be thinned this offseason, they'll certainly be seeking out an extra, sizable rim protector to slot into the rotation in 2026-27.

Golden State took another step in this quest last week, hosting Michigan State center Carson Cooper for a workout. Speaking to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, Cooper compared himself, in some ways, to the Warriors' defensive mastermind Draymond Green.

"How he played, the way he can impact the game is kind of how I feel I can impact the game a little bit. I play hard-nosed defense, get shooters open, give them the ball, work on the (dribble handoffs), facilitate, find cutters and passing and just be a solid player.” Carson Cooper via the San Francisco Chronicle

It's a bold self-comparison, but it's one the Warriors should take note of as they look to fill out their roster this offseason.

Carson Cooper is an intriguing prospect for the Warriors in the late second round

Cooper had a solid senior season at Michigan State. Across 35 games, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 58.4% from the field. At 6'11", he also has the height to step in as a rotational center almost immediately.

Cooper, however, is a relatively under-the-radar prospect. Even on most mock drafts that extend for the full 60 picks, he's at best a late second-round selection.

The Warriors, though, are known for their ability to find diamonds in the rough at that point in the draft. They nabbed Will Richard with the 56th overall pick last year. Post and Gui Santos were also selected on Day 2 of their respective drafts. Golden State is slated to select at 54th overall this year after acquiring the Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick in the Trayce Jackson-Davis trade.

Cooper still has ample room to improve as a scorer and a facilitator. But his self-comparison to Green should, at the very least, be intriguing.

Cooper got better as a defender in each of his four seasons at Michigan State, also developing his mid-range shot and his efficiency at the free-throw line. He doesn't have a ton of vertical athleticism, but he has the grit and the flexibility to be attractive to NBA teams even as an older prospect.

His claims toward Green's playmaking acumen are dubious. Cooper posted an even 1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio in his final college season. But he has the ability to make the right plays as a ball-handler in certain actions, and it's clear he doesn't lack vision of the court completely.

Golden State clearly has some level of interest in Cooper, and he'll be a prospect to watch in the late second round if the chips fall in the right way.