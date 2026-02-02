Warriors vindicated yet again for Klay Thompson decision after latest report

On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line confirmed that the Mavericks are exploring trades (subscription required) involving Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, and D'Angelo Russell. Once again, the Golden State Warriors' decision not to offer Thompson the contract he thought he had earned was the right move, which ultimately led to a multi-team sign-and-trade.

It was hard for fans to see the first core member of the Warriors' dynasty to leave (Draymond could be next), especially knowing he no longer felt wanted, but they knew that he was declining. The Mavericks thought a fresh start in Dallas would help revive Thompson's career, but while he has had some good moments, it hasn't exactly worked out (though that isn't entirely his fault).

He's averaging a career-low 11.8 points in 22.2 minutes per game this season (another low), shooting 38.9% from the field (the first time in his career he's shot less than 40%) and 38% from three (yet another low). The Mavericks decided earlier in the season to move Klay to the bench, as he's started only eight of the 45 games he's played.

Mavericks exploring trading former Warriors guard Klay Thompson

The writing was on the wall that Dallas would try to move Thompson before the deadline, but not solely because of his performance, as he's played better as of late, but because of the direction the Mavericks are headed in.

They're not the same team that acquired Klay in 2024, hoping to win a title with Luka Dončić, but should instead be focused on building around Cooper Flagg. Oh, and they need to do what they can to get a high draft pick, too, as after this year, they don't fully control their own first-rounder until 2031.

Thompson, who will turn 36 in a few days, chose Dallas because he wanted to be part of another championship team, and it's become increasingly clear that won't happen with the Mavericks. They could send him to a contender before the Feb. 5 deadline.

In a dream world, Golden State would've won a fifth title with Thompson, Draymond, and Steph Curry, just like in a dream world, the Warriors will trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. What you want doesn't always, if ever, happen.

Thompson knows that, as the four-year, $100 million contract he wanted with Golden State was just a two-year deal worth around $23 million. The Warriors were right not to offer him what he thought he deserved, as it would've resulted in another headache the front office would desperately be trying to find a remedy for.

As beloved as Klay will always be in the Bay, you have to make hard decisions, and that led to his departure. It was the right call.