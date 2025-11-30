So far this season, the Golden State Warriors, contrary to expectations, have struggled to prove themselves as an elite team on both sides of the ball.

Yet, as Shams Charania announced, veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry plans to sign with the team on Monday, and, although his role will likely be limited, he will provide a vital skill-set to Golden State upon his arrival: dependable shooting from beyond the arc on a night-to-night basis.

Seth Curry intends to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on Monday to a deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell ESPN. Curry – who shot an NBA-best 45.6% from 3-point range in 2024-25 – joins older brother Stephen on the Warriors for his 12th season in the league. https://t.co/umwvhCy4OX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2025

Therefore, beyond the heartwarming narrative of uniting the Curry brothers as they reach the end of their careers, Seth Curry also represents a timely addition for a Warriors team that desperately needs to get itself back on track.

The Warriors will greatly benefit from the addition of Seth Curry, no matter how limited his role is

This offseason, as the organization attempted to navigate the prolonged saga of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, it quickly became clear that they intended to sign a trio of guards to complement veteran center Al Horford in their free agent class: Seth Curry, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II.

Yet, from this group, Horford has yet to find his footing in his new role and environment, Melton has yet to play a game for the team and Curry was ultimately cut (with the promise that he would be re-signed later) as a result of Golden State's cap situation.

Hopefully, Curry's signing represents the beginning of this free agent class coming to fruition.

Last season, through 68 games with the Charlotte Hornets, Curry averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists on a diet of around 15 minutes per game. More importantly, however, he shot a league-leading 45.6% on his 3-point attempts.

While he took on low volume (2.7 attempts per game) as a result of his reduced role, there is hope for the Warriors that he can continue this scorching stretch as he enters the 2025-26 season, providing them with some desperately-needed reliable play off of their bench.

The team's backcourt is stacked with bodies, but, outside of their usual starting five (including part-time starters Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody for the sake of accuracy), the team has only one player, Will Richard, who has proven to be a capable outside shooter this year.

Buddy Hield and Quinten Post will, at some point, hopefully find their form, but, for now, the addition of Curry will give head coach Steve Kerr the luxury of having an extra player to turn to when the team needs a bucket.

Melton's return is impending, and it remains to be seen how his minutes, let alone Curry's, will be balanced within the current iteration of the backcourt. Yet, for a team that desperately needs players that they can know what to expect from, Curry represents an important addition even if he operates in a limited role for the rest of the season.