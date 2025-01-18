The current options for the Golden State Warriors on the trade market aren't incredible.

It is no secret that the Warriors are still looking to make some upgrades , having already picked up Dennis Schroder in a trade aimed to improve their playmaking and give them another scoring option. The jury is still out on whether that trade was a success or not, but what is clear is that the addition of Schroder isn’t enough to vault the Warriors into championship contention.

The Warriors should steer clear of trading for a center

It now seems like the Warriors are looking to upgrade at center, but that might not be the best idea. The four names the Warriors have been linked to as possible trade targets are Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas and Robert Williams III. All of these guys are solid players in their own right, but unfortunately, none of them are good enough to put the Warriors into championship contention.

Vucevic is the best option of the four, but his defensive shortcomings make it damn near impossible for the Warriors to use him for a deep playoff run. Vucevic’s contract also poses issues for the Warriors as they would likely have to give up important players like Kevon Looney and/or Gary Payton II in the trade. So is it really worth it to give up depth, draft picks and cash flexibility for next season just to have a better shot at avoiding the Play-In tournament? Probably not.

The Warriors can develop Trayce Jackson-Davis

Besides the fact that trading for a center would likely involve giving up assets without dramatically improving their championship chances, it also could hurt the development of second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis.

TJD has been having a decent season, especially as a late second-round draft pick from 2023. His points, rebounds and assist numbers are all up, and he has shown some of his pick-and-roll and defensive potential. He and Schroder are slowly building up a pick-and-roll chemistry that could prove effective later this season and into the future if Golden State were to re-sign Schroder.

Giving up any of their trade chips at the moment for a player who doesn’t change their season outlook seems foolish. They can save their picks and contracts for a better, more impactful trade this offseason, assuming one arrives. Unfortunately, this season may be hopeless. Instead of making a move of desperation, it could be smarter for the Warriors to just let players like Jackson-Davis develop and see what opportunities may arise this offseason.