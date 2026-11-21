Overreactions are rife, for every team, early in the NBA season. It's not any different for the Golden State Warriors, which have seen both the highs of an extended winning streak and the lows of multiple strung-together blowouts before the campaign has even eclipsed the quarter-mark.

And especially when it comes to rookies, this statement holds true.

After his first 12 games, Lendeborg was seen as the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors. He had almost immediately established himself as a true secondary scoring option alongside Stephen Curry, averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc, and he had also taken on primary ball-handling duties with the second unit, something Golden State has sorely missed since Jimmy Butler went down last season.

Both in terms of value and immediate production, Lendeborg seemed like an absolute steal of an 11th overall pick. But then Curry went down, and Lendeborg was forced to reckon with the primary attention of opposing defenses on a night-to-night basis.

His production hasn't been the same during this four-game stretch, and his shot has clearly fallen off as he attempts to re-discover and re-define his role at the NBA level. But even with this stretch of games, Lendeborg's shot at Rookie of the Year is far from dead.

Yaxel Lendeborg is still one of the league's most valuable rookies—even if he's not a primary option yet

First and foremost, Lendeborg's season-long statistics would have him as a fringe All-Star right now—and that's an excellent outcome for any rookie. Through his first 16 games, he's still averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while converting 45.5% of his shots from the field.

Of course, if his inability to function as a primary option—and, more concisely, the Warriors' inability to function at all on offense without Curry in the fold—extends well beyond this four-game stretch, that's something that will stick in the minds of voters when the time to determine the winner of the award comes. But what else could you possibly expect out of a rookie, even an older one?

This is an offense that, to its core, is built around Curry. His gravity, and his ability to fully command and define opponents' defensive game plans before a matchup even starts, is virtually unparalleled across the league. Lendeborg, and almost any player that's not Curry, is at his best when he's able to find his opportunities in relation to that presence. When Lendeborg's only other scoring partner is Brandin Podziemski, things are bound to get tougher—especially for a player still acclimating to the demands of the league.

It's reasonable to think that Lendeborg overcomes whatever mental hurdle he's encountering given more time without Steph on the court. He's already shown an ability to adapt during his short NBA career. But even if his production remains highly limited with Curry out, that's not necessarily a complete disqualifier for the award.

Sure, Lendeborg isn't ready to be the first option on a competitive team. But what other top rookie is?

The Chicago Bulls have played significantly better offensively since Caleb Wilson went down with a hand injury, and Wilson was averaging a whopping 16.2 field goal attempts per game to start his NBA career. Both AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson have come close to rivalling that number, but neither of those players are on truly competitive rosters—and Dybantsa has played almost all of his minutes with either Anthony Davis or Trae Young on the court. Darius Acuff is averaging 26.2 points per game on massive volume from the floor, but the Sacramento Kings have a 1-14 record and are at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Cam Boozer is the closest thing, as the Memphis Grizzlies sit with a 12-4 record and the third seed in the Western Conference. But Ty Jerome has been the primary scoring option for that team so far this season, and the Grizzlies are currently 9.4 points worse per 100 possessions with just Boozer on the floor.

This isn't to say that Lendeborg should be the current favorite for Rookie of the Year—he'll need to perform better when Curry is out and replicate his early-season performance when he returns for that conversation to be re-ignited.

But his bid for the award certainly isn't dead because of a rough four-game stretch.