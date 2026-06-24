Yaxel Lendeborg should be looking to follow in Draymond Green's Warriors footsteps

After weeks of speculation about a potential trade, the Golden State Warriors ultimately took their swing on Tuesday night in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick.

While a prospect like Brayden Burries may have been their first choice, Lendeborg's skill-set provides some immediate help to a Warriors roster that desperately needs reliable contributors. He has a polished game on both ends of the floor, and his lengthy frame and explosive athletic skill-set should help him translate quickly to the pace of the NBA. In a vacuum, Lendeborg could easily have been one of the top five or six selections in this Draft.

But there's a reason he fell to Golden State. He'll turn 24 before the start of his rookie season, and there are analysts who have major questions about how much is left to be unlocked in his game. Even beyond that, though, multiple people in the draft world have also highlighted Lendeborg's intense and boisterous personality as a potential factor in his drop outside of the top-10.

The Warriors, however, not only have the perfect coach to guide the young forward in Steve Kerr, but they also have the perfect veteran to teach Lendeborg how to harness that attitude— Draymond Green.

Yaxel Lendeborg should be looking toward Draymond Green to help translate his attitude to the NBA

Sam Vecenie, speaking to Marcus Thompson II on the "Warriors Plus-Minus" podcast, said that Lendeborg has "no filter whatsoever". Christopher Kline highlighted Lendeborg's "mean streak" in his blurb on FanSided's NBA Draft Big Board.

Sound familiar?

There's similarities in their games, sure— at least in terms of defensive upside and formidable strength at the four-spot. But where Green can truly help the young forward is in the process of learning to harness that energy at the NBA level.

For any prospect, there's a major adjustment period that comes when transitioning to the pace and physicality of the NBA. Lendeborg is well-suited for that. But an equal part of the challenge is acclimating to the mental demands of professional basketball: learning to show up day-in and day-out with the right mindset to continue your development. Lendeborg has been open about his sub-par habits prior to his time at Michigan, when he was playing at the junior college level and at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

A certain edge to a player's game can be helpful, and it's something the Warriors need more of. But they also need a team player— someone who is willing to do the necessary dirty work every single night.

Green, early in his career (and at times still), struggles to harness the energy he brings to the court. It can result in ugly fouls or emotional outbursts, many of which have cemented Green's reputation as a menace around the league. But Warriors fans know that Green provides much, much more than that, and his constant energy and intensity have been a defining factor in this era of Golden State basketball.

Lendeborg's supposed "attitude", then, is not something that needs to be quashed at the NBA level. It simply needs to be funneled in the right direction, and Green is the perfect veteran to help him do that.