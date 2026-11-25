The Golden State Warriors are less than 20 games into the season and yet it already feels like we have seen every different version of Yaxel Lendeborg. He’s had games where he plays great and is super confident, and he’s also had some duds where he’s been despondent both during and after the game.

He’s an emotional young player who cares a lot which is a good thing, but sometimes he rides thatemotional roller coaster a bit too much. He may have just taken a big step away from the ups and downs though as he says he deleted the social media app X (formerly Twitter) from his phone.

According to reporter Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News, Lendeborg told reporters several days ago that he deleted the app because he was being “baited” too much.

Whatever his reasoning, that’s probably a wise decision. Social media has been scientifically proven to not be very good for human beings and that has to be especially true of professional athletes. Every day they are going to have hate and vitriol spewed at them from nameless, faceless social media users.

Lendeborg is hard enough on himself as it is so the last thing he needs is to get worked up over what random people are saying about him on the internet. Avoiding the noise is going to be key for him as he really just needs to put his head down, keep on playing hard, and accept that there are going to be some lows along with the highs. That’s what being a rookie in the NBA is.

Other Warriors have used social media as motivation

It is interesting though how great players over the years have used social media. There are stories about Stephen Curry checking out what people were saying about him on social media at half time in games to motivate himself for a stronger second half.

Draymond Green is obviously no stranger to social media spats as his most recent one might have helped him and the Warriors score an upset win over the Boston Celtics.

Not to mention Kevin Durant who is the rumored king of burner accounts and seemingly loved trying to defend himself via not-so-anonymous means in the past.

All players deal with the noise differently. Curry, Green and Durant were all able to find a way to use it to their advantage, but Lendeborg might not be there quite yet. Maybe a few years down the road he can check his mentions and let the haters fuel him, but he needs less noise right now as he tries to help the Warriors survive without Curry on the floor.