Bradley Beal decision gifts Warriors perfect free agent target

As the Golden State Warriors look to build their roster this offseason, numerous options have been floated as potential solutions for the team's lack of scoring depth.

However, with the news of Bradley Beal signing with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal, the Warriors may now have the opportunity to snatch 3-and-D wing, Amir Coffey, from the grasp of a conference rival.

Coffey, 28, would be a cheap and reliable solution to many of Golden State's struggles, and, were the opportunity to arise, he could be the ideal free agent target for the organization.

Bradley Beal's signing leaves Warriors with the perfect Amir Coffey opportunity

Beal, 32, surprisingly became one of the headliners of this free agent class after news broke that he was on the verge of negotiating a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, and many teams, including the Warriors, were reportedly interested in signing the veteran guard to a cheap contract.

While Beal would have provided an extra scoring punch to Golden State, his viability as a ball-handler and team player has become shaky at this point in his career, and the Clippers, by signing Beal, are taking on a certain amount of risk.

In doing so, moreover, the Clippers have effectively guaranteed that they will not be resigning Coffey, whose three-year, $11 million deal expired at the end of this past season.

Coffey, who averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just 24.3 minutes per game for Los Angeles, is expected to sign a minimum contract this offseason, leaving the Warriors as a perfect destination for the skilled wing.

In addition to his reliable defense, Coffey has proven to be an excellent 3-point shooter throughout his career, knocking down 40.9% of his shots from beyond the arc last season on 3.4 attempts per game.

While, as it stands, the signing would not necessarily make sense given the steps forward that young wing Moses Moody made last season, cirumstances can change quickly.

Moody, who is on a three-year, $37.5 million rookie contract extension, made great strides during the regular season but came up short during the playoffs, shooting 33.3% from 3-point range in the team's 12 playoff games.

Were a trade opportunity to arise to bring in another star player, Moody could certainly be on the trade block for Golden State, and replacing him with Coffey could be the ideal option.

Therefore, while the Warriors unfortunately missed out on Beal, a new opportunity may have just arisen as a result.