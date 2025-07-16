Shocking Bradley Beal news leaves Warriors with the biggest asset of the offseason

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to resolve their Jonathan Kuminga situation this offseason, a number of other more notable free agents have stood in the way of any teams taking a risk on the young restricted free agent.

Yet, with the announcement of Bradley Beal signing with the Los Angeles Clippers for two years and $11 million, Kuminga is now the largest domino left on the free agent market, leaving the Warriors in an excellent position to get a deal done and begin constructing their roster for next season.

With the market now wide open, teams may be interested in revisiting a deal for Kuminga, and Golden State must capitalize upon this newfound opportunity.

Jonathan Kuminga is now the biggest free agent on the market

Beal, 32, was a shocking late addition to this year's free agent class when news broke that he was on the verge of negotiating a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, who traded for Beal in 2023 in an ill-fated attempt to revamp their core.

Despite the Suns' lack of team success with Beal on the roster, the veteran guard was still a notable free agent, having averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 53 games last season. Many teams who needed a veteran backcourt presence, including the Warriors, were in on Beal, but the Clippers, who just traded away Norman Powell, came out on top.

Although Golden State missed out on Beal, his signing indicates the end of the initial wave of free agency, leaving room for interested teams to return to the possibility of a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

Kuminga, who is expected to command an annual value somewhere in the $25 million range, has experienced a cooler market this offseason than expected, largely as a result of team's financial uncertainty under the new CBA.

While restricted free agents Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes are also among the top free agents available, both are expected to return to their respective teams.

However, Kuminga, who is seeking a larger role and has an uncertain fit on Golden State's current roster, could still certainly be moved this offseason in order to bring back value.

The Warriors were reportedly seeking a young player and a first-round pick in return for Kuminga, and the only reported offer, of Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings, already failed to entice them to pull the trigger.

Yet, now that all eyes around the league are on Kuminga, the organization may have a better chance of getting a deal done this offseason.