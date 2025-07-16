Bradley Beal resolution should bring closure soon for Warriors desperate need

As the Golden State Warriors have sat stagnant this offseason, the team has been rumored to be interested in numerous veteran guards that could bring a stability boost to their backcourt situation.

With the news of Bradley Beal signing with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal, it is likely that the floodgates will now open for the rest of the veteran guards on the market, and the Warriors can now bring an end to some of the uncertainty surrounding their roster.

The Clippers can still sign one more player to a veteran minimum deal.



Beal’s commitment to LA (upon clearing waivers) is expected to spark movement in the rest of the veteran guard market for the likes of Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and Malcolm Brogdon. https://t.co/KcZiIDi1Qo — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 16, 2025

With players such as De'Anthony Melton, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon still on the market, Golden State could now have the perfect opportunity.

Bradley Beal signing could open the market up for Warriors to make a splash move

Golden State, following their defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs, knew they needed an additional backcourt option.

While both Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield have had their stellar moments, neither seems truly consistent enough to be granted the keys to the second-unit offense. Moreover, while Podziemski certainly projects to be a major piece for the team moving forward, Hield could be a piece to be traded this offseason.

Therefore, although the Warriors ultimately missed out on Beal, who they were reportedly interested in, there are numerous guards left on the market who could fill this need at a similarly reasonable price.

Melton, who began last season with Golden State and was ultimately traded to the Brooklyn Nets following a season-ending injury, has been heavily linked to return to The Bay. In his last full season, Melton averaged 10.1 points on 39% shooting from beyond the arc, rendering him an ideal veteran option for the Warriors if he is able to stay healthy.

Simmons, meanwhile, would be a reclamation project of sorts. After a series of disappointing and injury-riddled seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons revived his career with the Clippers late last season and could provide a dynamic scoring punch to whatever team takes a gamble on him.

Moreover, the Warriors could also look at a potential return of veteran Chris Paul as he seeks a new home in which to play his final NBA season.

While Golden State still certainly needs a center, they should not shift their focus away from acquiring a veteran backcourt option, and Beal's signing could now open up numerous opportunities for the franchise to find a solution at a low cost.