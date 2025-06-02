Dennis Schroder set to play unlikely role in Warriors offseason plans

Dennis Schroder's time with the Golden State Warriors was hardly a memorable one, having appeared in just 24 games for the franchise in less than two months before being moved to the Detroit Pistons as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.

The veteran guard is now set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and while it's virtually impossible to see the Warriors wanting to bring Schroder back, he could still be set to play an unlikely role in the offseason plans of his former team.

The Pistons and Warriors are both set to target a stretch five

Golden State appear in the hunt for a veteran stretch five this offseason, having been linked to the likes of Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Warriors aren't the only team looking for a shooting big man though, with the Pistons also looking to bring a new dynamic around superstar guard Cade Cunningham.

Here's where things intertwine. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Saturday that the Pistons are expected to hold interest in Naz Reid, but that they wouldn't be able to sign him as a free agent if they also wish to bring back Schroder and Malik Beasley.

"Even if Reid makes it to the open market, Detroit won't have substantial salary cap room to try to outright sign him away from the Wolves if it is also hoping to re-sign sharpshooter Malik Beasley and/or veteran guard Dennis Schröder," Stein wrote.

It will be interesting to see how much Schroder warrants in free agency, having just completed a two-year, $25.4 million contract he originally signed with the Toronto Raptors. If the Pistons want to prioritize Schroder and/or Beasley, then that could hinder what they have available to spend on a big man.

Such a situation could open up the center market for a team like the Warriors who don't have cap space, but do have some flexibility particularly if they're willing to execute a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade as part of the process.

Conversely, if Detroit prioritizes Reid or another skilled big man over Schroder and/or Beasley, then suddenly they could open up cap room to generate an offer that may be difficult for Golden State (and others) to compete with.

After underwhelming form with the Warriors, Schroder was a valuable part of the Pistons run to the playoffs before averaging 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 47.6% 3-point shooting during the first-round series loss to the New York Knicks.