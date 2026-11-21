The Golden State Warriors continue to have an absolute roller coaster of a season, starting with three straight losses, winning eight straight, and now losing five in a row. The offense looks simply inept without Stephen Curry who is out with an oblique injury, and while they can’t get that Curry back likely for at least a month, they might be desperate enough to turn to his brother Seth.

Fans will recall Seth Curry was with the Warriors last season, though he hardly played at all since he was injured for most of the campaign. When the veteran sharpshooter was on the floor, he actually played quite well, shooting 48% from three-point range and averaging 7.1 points per game.

The Curry family can shoot the three better than probably any family in history, and even though Seth is now 36 and clearly isn’t the most durable player at this point in his career, the Warriors need to try something because things are getting really ugly right now.

Yaxel Lendeborg has struggled as the primary weapon on offense. Brandin Podziemski hasn't been able to step up either. Draymond Green is hardly scoring, or even attempting to score, and other players like De’Anthony Melton are not doing much either.

It’s a tough ask for these guys to produce without Steph on the floor. He is such a game changer and creates so many opportunities for his teammates that without him, it just feels like they cannot get much of anything going.

Warriors may lean on L.J. Cryer for now, but he's also struggling

In Curry’s absence, Golden State has turned to L.J. Cryer at point guard. Cryer showed some promise last season and can be a sharpshooter from beyond the arc when he gets hot. He’s done okay up to this point this season, shooting 40% from three while averaging 6.4 points per game in 12 contests. His last few games, much like the team, have been a struggle though.

Maybe if he continues to struggle that’s when the Warriors should seriously consider bringing Seth Curry back into the fold. He said a few months ago that he would be open to a reunion and he’s presumably still in basketball shape. Perhaps they could get to a point where they can financially afford to waive a player at the back end of the roster and give the younger Curry a rest of year minimum contract.

It’s a no-risk, medium-reward move that at the very least might get something going on offense for a team that simply looks anemic. While it's obviously not the most exciting move the team could make, they have limited options right now so it may not be as crazy as it seems.