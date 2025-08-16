Draymond Green may have already had his last chance at winning coveted award

As the Golden State Warriors cobbled together a playoff-caliber team last season, one of the most important pieces, predictably, was the continuously staunch and versatile defense of veteran forward Draymond Green, who played at both the four and the five-spot for a team that desperately needed his services.

Yet, despite his admirable performance at his age in both the regular season and the playoffs, rising star Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers took home the Defensive Player of the Year award, and, now, the return of a healthy Victor Wembanyama could mean that the prize has already been claimed for years to come.

Although Green has publically advocated for himself over the years regarding his defensive value, he has largely been relatively overlooked by voters for the award, and, now, he may have already missed out on his final chance to take home the honors.

Victor Wembanyama could be DPOY for years to come

Historically, the awards voters have favored rim-protecting big men for Defensive Player of the Year honors rather than players of Green's versatile skill-set. In large part, this is the reason why, throughout his 13-season career of defensive dominance, Green has only taken home the award once.

In that span, Rudy Gobert, who has averaged 2.1 blocks per game over his 12-year career, has taken home the award four times, effectively shutting Green out despite any arguments that could be made regarding his relative defensive value.

Last season, Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs looked to be taking on the crown of the best defensive player in the league. Through 46 games, he posted a league-leading 3.8 blocks per outing, amassing a 2.9 defensive box plus-minus.

Yet, a case of deep vein thrombosis sidelined him shortly after the All-Star Game, making him ineligible for awards and leaving the field for Defensive Player of the Year wide open.

Mobley, who ultimately came home with the award, admittedly made a very strong case for himself. On the 64-18 Cavaliers, Mobley was the defensive anchor, working with center Jarrett Allen to make scoring in the paint a difficult proposition for any opponent.

Yet, Green, who continued to guard all five positions effectively and even played significant minutes at center for the Warriors, was dismissed yet again by voters, killing what was likely his last shot at the coveted award.

As Wembanyama returns fully healthy, it can only be assumed that Defensive Player of the Year will be his to lose for the foreseeable future given his freakish athletic ability, and Green's days of contention could now be behind him.