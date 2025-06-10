Draymond Green's NBA Finals comments painfully shows exactly what the Warriors need

As the Golden State Warriors look to build around their veteran core this offseason, they are certainly seeking a run for one more championship during Stephen Curry's career, and any move they make will be oriented toward that goal.

Draymond Green's recent comments on his podcast about Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso's impact on his team has shed light on exactly the type of player the Warriors need to pursue this offseason.

"When I look at this OKC team, I actually think the third-most-important player is Alex Caruso ...." Green said, "Because you don't game plan for him, he comes into these Finals and he goes crazy. But the reality is, he's a champion, so he actually knows what to expect."

Although Caruso comes off the bench for the Thunder, his impact on both ends of the floor is undeniable, and, in reflection on Green's comments, it can be clearly seen that Golden State requires a player of similar poise and reliability.

The Warriors need a player of Caruso's caliber

The Thunder, who were the first seed in the Western Conference last season with an exceedingly young roster, decided to add veteran talent last offseason, signing both Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to deals.

Both have made a major impact on the team as they raced to another first-seed finish, but Caruso, despite being load managed for much of the season, has been an undeniable force in the playoffs thus far.

Through 18 playoff games, Caruso has averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while displaying some of the most stellar clutch defense seen in recent years, including his Game 7 shutdown of superstar Nikola Jokic to clinch their series against the Denver Nuggets.

Green understands the importance of having trusted presences on the roster. As Green continued to discuss Caruso on his podcast, he said, "Defensively, he's so important to everything they do. Offensively, he can be another guy that can handle the ball that's smart, that makes decisions, that's going to shoot the right shots, not take the wrong shots."

As the Warriors enter their offseason, one of their primary missions is to add a playmaking wing or a rim-protecting center. However, in addition to or perhaps in combination with these aims, they must seek to add another dependable player that can level out their bench like Caruso has done for the Thunder.

While options are limited on the free agent market, such an acquisition would help level out the inconsistent play of players like Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski while simultaneously off-setting the likely departure of Gary Payton II.

Whatever the ultimate outcome of the offseason is, Green's comments primarily show that the Warriors cannot afford another gamble on an unproven young player. Instead, they must seek a player that can replicate Caruso's poise, even if he can not replicate his impact.