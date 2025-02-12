Jimmy Butler is already forming unlikely union with new Warriors sensation

Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors' blockbuster trade deadline acquisition, has made an immediate impact on his new team, posting a combined 45 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists through his first two games with the team.

The Warriors have now won two games in a row, against the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, and are rising in the Western Conference standings. They stand at 27-26 and the 10th seed in the Western Conference ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Dallas Mavericks.

As a result of Butler's contentious relationship with the Miami Heat, many had concerns regarding his ability to gel with whatever team acquired him. Yet, as Golden State has provided him with a contract extension, Butler seems to be happy and secure with his new teammates.

While his fit with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green is of utmost importance, Butler seems to have taken a liking to one unlikely Warriors youngster -- a good sign for the team moving forward.

Jimmy Butler is forming a bond with young Warrior Quinten Post

Speaking to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Butler mentioned his budding relationship with Golden State rookie Quinten Post. Butler has spent time in Amsterdam and mentioned that he feels a connection to Post who hails from there before being to the U.S. for college.

Jimmy Butler on Quinten Post: "That’s my dog. You know, we both basically from Amsterdam...He plays so incredibly hard and hella smart and can shoot the hell out of it. I like young fella."https://t.co/Pr3SA5mkCP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 11, 2025

Butler's bond with Post is a great sign for the Warriors. Post, who was fully called up from the G-League in late January and was recently signed to a full NBA contract, has averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 15 games with the team. He has shot 41.4% from the 3-point line, and his role as a floor-spacing big man has helped open up the Golden State offense as a whole.

QUINTEN POST CAN’T MISS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mvUzhK5NpR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2025

Butler, who is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on the entire season, has already shown the impact of his game on the Warriors, using his ability to drive to the rim to draw contact and provide spacing for the team's perimeter shooters.

Butler and Post's unlikely union represents another positive development for this new iteration of Golden State. In the 23 minutes that Butler and Post have spent on the floor together, the Warriors have posted a 33.3 net rating -- that ranks third for any Warrior two-man combination that’s played at least 20 minutes together.

Post, who has seen his starting minutes increase with the sidelining of Trayce Jackson-Davis, needs this confidence boost to continue developing his skill-set. Butler, meanwhile, looks to be meshing well with his new teammates, priming the Warriors for a push towards the post-season.