Jonathan Kuminga's newest suitor could provide Warriors a massive return

As free agency opens across the NBA this season, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly no closer to reaching an agreement with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

However, the newest suitor that has emerged for a potential sign-and-trade scenario as reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the New Orleans Pelicans, could provide the best conceivable package were the Warriors to move on from Kuminga, and news of their interest should excite all Warriors fans.

Although the team hopes to retain Kuminga, a trade that maximizes his value and helps build out the roster for a win-now scenario would be ideal, and the Pelicans could provide just that.

The New Orleans Pelicans could be the best suitor for a Kuminga sign-and-trade

Kuminga, 22, made an impact on Golden State's roster last season when he was healthy, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 47 games.

However, with trade deadline acquisition Jimmy Butler causing positional friction and there being reported conflict between Kuminga and the franchise regarding his fit within the rotation, it has become more likely that the Warriors move on from Kuminga at some point before the trade deadline this upcoming season.

Kuminga will likely command a contract in the four year, $120 million range and seeks the opportunity to earn starting minutes, fulfilling what he sees as his potential to be a multi-time All-Star in the future.

The Pelicans, with an open rotation and an unclear path to contention, could certainly provide this opportunity for Kuminga, and it is likely that the young forward would welcome such a move.

Moreover, New Orleans could provide one of two players that would represent an excellent return for Golden State: Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

Murphy, who averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, would be an ideal wing for the team, who has stated their need to acquire a playmaking force at this position this offseason. While Murphy begins a four-year, $112 million contract next season, he could make a massive difference for the team.

Jones, who is likely the more realistic acquisition, averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season and could provide another staunch defensive presence alongside Butler in the frontcourt.

Moreover, the Pelicans' recent acquisition of former Warriors Jordan Poole could result in a return for the young guard, but such a scenario is highly unlikely given his history with the team.

Therefore, while the Pelicans have only recently emerged as a suitor for a Kuminga sign-and-trade, their interest could signal a huge return for Golden State.