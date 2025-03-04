Luka Doncic trade helped the Warriors land Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors are now 8-2 since their blockbuster trade for JimmyButler, having moved up to the sixth-seed in the Western Conference following Monday's 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Through his first nine games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. His acquisition having been a major boon to the Golden State offense, particularly given his uncanny ability to drive to the rim and draw contact which opens up the team's previously stagnant structure.

With his addition to the team, the Warriors have quickly gone from a fringe play-in squad to a sneaky contender for another championship. Yet without the help of a conference rival, the Butler trade may never have happened.

Los Angeles Lakers directly aided the Warriors in landing Jimmy Butler

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Dallas Mavericks were interested in a deal with the Miami Heat for Butler prior to their controversial offloading of young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler, after becoming disgruntled with the Heat over stalled contract negotiations, forced his way out of Miami, and it appears that the Mavericks could have been a serious destination for the embattled forward.

Before acquiring Anthony Davis from the Lakers, resulting in their current star duo of Davis and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks evidently planned to pair Doncic and Irving with Butler: an offensive set-up that could have easily propelled them back to the NBA Finals. However, after trading away the face of their franchise, the Mavericks needed to pivot, ultimately allowing for Butler to find a home in Golden State.

After acquiring the 26-year-old Doncic, the Lakers now sit at the second seed in the Western Conference. Doncic, after taking some time to gel into his new surroundings, has supercharged an already scary Lakers offense with his excellent shooting and playmaking abilities.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are 5-5 in their last 10 games and sit at the 10th seed in the Western Conference. As the Phoenix Suns close in, the Mavericks are under threat of losing their spot in the Play-In Tournament given injuries to Davis and now Irving.

While the Warriors would certainly not look forward to playing either team in the playoffs, the revelation of the Mavericks' aborted interest in Butler reveals the gravity in which the Warriors title chances were boosted at the trade deadline.

With Davis likely being out until almost the end of the regular season, the Mavericks' new core will have very little time to mesh before the playoffs, rendering the chances of them returning to their former dangerous status as very slim. The Lakers have compromised their defense with the loss of Davis, leaving their ability to compete in a tight seven-game series questionable.

With Butler the Warriors added a needed offensive threat and complete roster piece that's given them a major boost in their quest for another championship.