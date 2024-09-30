Draymond Green vigorously defends Warriors front office after offseason criticism
The Golden State Warriors inability to pull off a blockbuster trade has drawn significant criticism this offseason, having tried but failed in their pursuits of All-Star forwards Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
Even the recent Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the New York Knicks has shone a light on the Warriors lack of activity, but veteran forward Draymond Green still believes general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. did an incredible job in re-tooling the roster this offseason.
Draymond Green has vigorously defended the Warriors front office in the face of some offseason criticism
Speaking at media day on Monday, Green gave a huge endorsement to Dunleavy and the patience shown in recent months, stating that "sometimes the best deal you can make is to not make a deal."
It's a testament to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and who he is as a basketball mind," Green said. "In most situations you see someone panic and they make a move that sets them back for five years. One move in this league, it can pretty much set you up for how the next 10 years of your organization is going to go."
Some fans and analysts have been critical of Golden State's inability to pair Stephen Curry with a second offensive star, with few believing the current roster is capable of a return to their once former glory atop the NBA mountaintop.
The Warriors will now rely heavily on significant improvement from their young players, having proven unwilling to meet the significant demands set by the Jazz for Markkanen who ultimately renegotiated and extended his contract in Utah.
Green revealed to the Club 520 podcast in July that he urged the front office away from a trade that he considered a bad one for the organization from a long-term perspective. Whether that was in relation to Markkanen or another player is unknown.
Dunleavy preached patience during a press conference last week, yet also conceded that the Warriors are "probably as impatient as you can be as a franchise right now." That would suggest a move could still be on the horizon for Golden State mid-season, particularly if the team fails to get off to the start they're looking for.
The Warriors have been linked to Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in recent weeks, while there's no secret of the franchise's desire to get their hands on Giannis Antetokounmpo if the 2x MVP ever wants out from the Milwaukee Bucks.