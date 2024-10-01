Veteran draws more controversy and 5 other talking points from Warriors Media Day
There were plenty of aspects to takeaway from the Golden State Warriors 2024 media day, but it may have been veteran forward Draymond Green who drew the biggest talking point on Monday.
Never one far from the spotlight, Green took exception to a reporter's view that fans are worried about the 4x All-Star and specifically the tightrope he's walking when it comes to suspensions.
A number of notable storylines stemmed from Warriors media day
Green was twice suspended in the first half of last season, firstly for a chokehold on Rudy Gobert before hitting Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. The second incident brought an indefinite suspension on Green, likely leaving his career in a perilous position should another egregious act be forthcoming this season or at any point over the remainder of his career.
The 34-year-old was quick to establish that there are far more people to be worried about than him, while pointing to his consistent availability over his 13-year tenure with the franchise. Some across social media believed Green was in the right, while others were left frustrated at his lack of accountability when it comes to the history of suspensions.
While Green's back-and-forth with the reporter certainly drew attention, there were more pressing talking points for Golden State when it comes to potential impact on the floor this season. Let's have a look at five notable takeaways from media day:
1. Kevon Looney reveals extent of three-point shooting ambitions
Having already detailed his desire to start shooting threes this season, veteran center Kevon Looney revealed just how far he's gone to try and make that a reality. The 3x NBA champion stated that he's got up 400-500 threes each day during the offseason, with a massive watch now on whether that can translate in-game, and whether it can help rejuvenate Looney's career after a disappointing 2023-24 season.
2. Kyle Anderson's shooting surprises in scrimmages
Looney hasn't been the only one working on jump-shot during the offseason, with Kyle Anderson also outlining how he's changed his mechanics after shooting a career-low 22.9% with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.
Even before Anderson's own press conference, young guard Brandin Podziemski referenced the 31-year-old's shooting and how it's been an impressive aspect in the Warriors scrimmages prior to training camp.
3. Gary Payton II declares he's good to go
Prior to reporters having the chance to get a question in, veteran guard Gary Payton II took it upon himself to ease concerns regarding his fitness heading into the season. The fan favorite plans on being more far more consistently available for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, having been limited to 66 of a possible 164 regular season games over the past two years due to a variety of injury concerns.
4. Jonathan Kuminga hopeful on contract situation
Fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga was understandably tight-lipped on any current contract negotiations, but remains hopeful of a new deal before the October 21 deadline. The 21-year-old stated that he's "not really concerned about it," though that could be hard for some fans to fathom given there could be upwards of $140-150 million on the line.
5. Curry speaks on offseason trade speculation
Golden State superstar Stephen Curry confirmed his involvement in offseason trade discussions surrounding Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, even bringing the latter up on his own accord in response to a question from The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Curry also stated that his team has a chance to be relevant early on before assessing where they're at, which only fuelled speculation that the Warriors are set to be incredibly active in trade discussions in the weeks/months leading up to the February 6 deadline.