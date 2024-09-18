Warriors listed as worst landing spot for pair of All-Star trade candidates
The Golden State Warriors are still in the hunt for more All-Star level talent, having spent the offseason pursuing but failing to acquire the likes of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
There's an argument to be made that the Warriors just need the firepower. That they need to simply relieve the burden on Stephen Curry by bringing in a proven second scorer, even if it's not a perfect fit in the overall landscape.
But Golden State are likely to be more prudent than that in targeting players that not only give them greater star power, but also complement what they already possess on the roster and the Steve Kerr system that's proven so succesful over the past decade.
Julius Randle and Zach LaVine are bad fits for the Warriors
In a recent article looking at the best and worst landing spots for five of the league's top trade candidates, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report has listed the Warriors as the worst possible destination for Julius Randle and Zach LaVine.
Randle's future has been a source of speculation given he's extension eligible with the New York Knicks, and while there's no major reporting of an imminent trade, the 29-year-old is a player to monitor as the season progresses.
The 3x All-Star would have suitors around the league, but Bailey doesn't believe Golden State should be one of them, stating that "it wouldn't get much more "square peg in a round hole" than Randle's ground-and-pound game in Golden State's read-and-react offense.
A Randle-to-Golden State deal has already been proposed earlier this offseason, with the hypothetical trade sending out Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody in a three-team transaction that nets them Randle and Jericho Sims.
Bailey also points to LaVine's questionable schematic fit, something the Warriors appear to agree with given they've already reportedly turned down a trade offer from the Chicago Bulls for the 2x All-Star.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes at the end of June, Golden State rejected a deal that would have seen them land LaVine for Wiggins and Chris Paul. The Warriors instead chose to waive Paul's non-guaranteed contract, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent where he joined the San Antonio Spurs.
Andscape's Marc J. Spears urged Golden State to reconsider a LaVine move in August, but Bailey's right to evaluate the franchise as a poor fit for both he and Randle. The Warriors were viewed as the best landing spot for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and although the 6x All-Star isn't necessarily a perfect fit either, he clearly makes more sense than Randle and LaVine.