Suns may have gifted the Warriors their ideal depth addition

As the Golden State Warriors seek out veterans to bolster their rotation this offseason, rumors have swirled around players like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II as potential additions for the team.

Yet, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer on the recent edition of The Stein Line newsletter, the Warriors have also held interest in veteran wing Cody Martin, who will almost certainly be available for the veteran minimum and could bring a dependable end-of-bench presence were he to be signed.

Martin, 29, split last season between the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns and was moved as part of the Jusuf Nurkic deal, later being released by the Suns in a cap-shedding move this offseason. Although his numbers do not jump off the page, he could represent a reliable contributor to the rotation, especially if Golden State's offseason stagnancy continues to drag on any longer.

Cody Martin could be the perfect depth addition for the Warriors

According to Fischer, the Warriors have shown an interest in Martin this offseason in addition to their pursuit of other veterans: "Another name on the Warriors' list of bench targets, sources say, is Cody Martin... The veteran swingman has received interest from numerous playoff teams this summer but is said to be waiting to see whether an opportunity with Golden State proves to be his most attractive option..."

As the team maintains hope that Horford, Melton and, possibly, Payton will still be willing to negotiate once their stand-off with Jonathan Kuminga is brought to a close, Martin remains an intriguing possibility to compete for minutes with young wing Moses Moody.

Last season, through 52 games, Martin averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists on just 22 minutes per game. While his perimeter shot has taken a dip in recent years, he remains a very efficient shooter in the interior and a nifty finisher at the basket.

Moreover, he has posted a positive defensive box plus-minus in all of his seasons but one, signaling a dependable defensive presence that could help solidify the end of a rotation.

Part of the reason for this intrigue is that the Warriors have six open roster spots remaining. This number represents the most flexibility in the NBA, and, as many veterans remain unsigned as a result of an unusually cold market this offseason, Golden State has the potential to fill out their roster with effective contributors.

While three of those roster spots will likely go to Horford, Melton, Payton and eventually Kuminga, that leaves two more to give to players like Martin, Seth Curry or Malcolm Brogdon or to tack on recent draft picks Will Richard and Alex Toohey.

If a rival team were to swoop in and grab a player like Curry or Brogdon before the Warriors are able to resolve their Kuminga stand-off, Martin could be the ideal option to bring in this offseason.