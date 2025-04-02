As the Golden State Warriors approach the end of the regular season, they are certainly in crunch time. Nothing signified that more than Tuesday's huge 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, providing the Warriors with the fifth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

With matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets coming up, the Warriors still need a series of wins to secure a bona-fide playoff spot and avoid the dreaded play-in tournament.

The Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves remain scrambling right behind, each of who are still hoping to battle above Golden State for a secured playoff spot.

Head coach Steve Kerr will have a number of decisions to make over the next couple of weeks. The headline of that might be the viability of Jonathan Kuminga in this iteration of the team's offense, with another young forward -- Gui Santos -- having also made his case for inclusion in the team's playoff rotation despite limited scoring.

Gui Santos could be a major piece for a Warriors playoff run

Typically, teams will shorten their rotation during the playoffs, limiting their playing time to around eight players. Golden State's current starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green has found great success, posting a 17.9 net rating in the 133 minutes they have played together this season.

Quinten Post, who was called up from the G-League in January, has also been a revelation for the Warriors. The rookie's combination of size, shooting and importance spacing the floor makes him an almost certain part of the playoff rotation.

This leaves a total of roughly two spots for Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Santos. Kuminga and Hield have each had their own respective struggles offensively this season, and Kerr will have some difficult decisions to make regarding their viability in the make-or-break situations of the playoffs.

Santos, who is averaging 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, has consistently earned the playing time he has been given off the bench, making winning plays and bringing an intensity to every game that is almost unmatched on the team's roster.

Especially with the indefinite absence of Payton, who tore a ligament in his thumb and will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season, Santos' intensity and ability to be in the right spot at the right time will become ever-important as the Warriors face the intensity of their Western Conference foes.

That "right spot right time" mantra was again on show against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, with four of Santos' six rebounds coming on the offensive end to crucially give his team a number of extra possessions.

Depending on how the Brazilian forward plays over this last stretch of the season, his presence in the playoffs could be a major revelation for a team that will need every ounce of intensity they can get throughout their rotation.