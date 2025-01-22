The rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers currently have an abundance of big men on their roster, while the Golden State Warriors are looking to add a center prior to the February 6 trade deadline.

Donovan Clingan, the Trailblazers' first round pick in 2024, has shown flashes of greatness in his short rookie campaign. The Warriors could take advantage of this fact at the deadline as Portland looks to accrue more assets.

While Clingan is currently only averaging 5.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes behind Deandre Ayton, the 7'2" center out of UConn has already shown incredible defensive presence. He currently averages 1.5 blocks and a 109.6 defensive rating in his limited minutes.

The Warriors may have an opportunity to pry out Robert Williams III

With Clingan's ascendance, Robert Williams III could project to be edged out of the rotation sooner rather than later. While both players are currently dealing with ankle injuries, the Trailblazers will have an important decision to make upon their returns: one that could open up a pivotal trade opportunity for the Warriors.

The Warriors, following their trade for Dennis Schröder in December, have continued their mediocre play, falling to 21-21 and the 11th seed in the Western Conference following Monday's 40-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Warriors have been linked to a multitude of centers, including Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls and Jonas Valančiūnas of the Washington Wizards. While current starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis has elevated his play recently, it often appears as though the Warriors are lacking a floor-spacing big man who can make both attacking the rim and getting good looks from the perimeter significantly easier.

However, the Warriors also seem to be cautious about mortgaging their future for a high-leverage player. While both Vucevic and Valančiūnas would come at a hefty price, Clingan's early signs of success might encourage the Trailblazers to move on from one of their other positional options at a relatively cheap price.

The Warriors would likely have little to no interest in Ayton, who is currently on a four-year, $132 million contract that he signed originally with the Phoenix Suns. Williams, meanwhile, is on a much more affordable four-year, $48 million deal and will be a free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Robert Williams III comes with risk

While he might not be the star player Warriors fans are hoping can supplement this roster, Williams could provide a semblance of consistency to a tumultuous Warriors offense. He currently averages 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in some of the most limited minutes of his career.

His effectiveness on the court could also be a boon to this Warriors team. He's currently shooting 69.2% on field goals and a stellar 93.3% from the free-throw line. However, his injury history, while certainly being a factor in the low price of his theoretical acquisition, could give the Warriors caution in pursuing him. Through the past three seasons, Williams has played in only 55 games, dealing with a variety of injuries.

Nevertheless, the Trailblazers will have to make a decision concerning their rotation sooner rather than later, and the Warriors, were they interested, could pursue a piece for their roster at a potential discount.