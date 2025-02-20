Victor Wembanyama news only strengthens Draymond Green's bold Warriors prediction

With the San Antonio Spurs' unfortunate announcement of Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury, the Golden State Warriors now have a clearer path to fulfill Draymond Green's bold prediction.

Wembanyama, who just played in the NBA All-Star Tournament last weekend at Chase Center, was found through a series of tests to be suffering from a blood clot in his right shoulder.

This comes as severely bad news for the Spurs who after posting a 22-60 record last season, were in the hunt for a play-in spot. They recently acquired star guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings and held a 23-29 record, good for 12th seed in the Western Conference standings. Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season and was a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Unfortunate injury news strengthens Draymond Green's bold prediction

Warriors veteran Draymond Green is known for his willingness to publicly display his confidence in the abilities of himself and his teammates alike. However, one of his predictions from the recent All-Star Weekend might be his boldest yet.

The veteran forward predicted that the Warriors would win the NBA championship this year. Golden State last won the championship in 2022, following an unlikely run that many saw as the last dance of the famous Warriors dynasty.

"We are going to win the championship" 👀



- Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/LgJLyEbBQI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2025

The Warriors have already helped their case greatly with their blockbuster acquisition of star forward Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. His ability to drive to the rim and create contact has helped grease the wheels of the Golden State offense exponentially.

The Warriors already possess a consistent top 10 defense. Therefore, if the team can patch up some of the issues they've experienced this season, including superstar Stephen Curry's inconsistency on offense and Jonathan Kuminga's availability, it is possible that Golden State can cash the check that Green has written.

The Warriors, who enter post All-Star Break play on Friday against the Kings, currently sit at 28-27 and the 10th seed in the West. Therefore, Wembanyama's injury, which almost certainly signifies a major setback to the Spurs this season, helps to clear the path in a crowded Western Conference for Golden State.

The other teams that surround them in the standings -- the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves -- have all had their own struggles or controversies this season that could also help free up the path for a Warriors outright playoff berth.

While the injury to Wembanyama is certainly unfortunate, Golden State, having won three of their last four games, are now in an even stronger position to have a season much more successful than many imagined.