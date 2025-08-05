Warriors are waiting to absolutely fleece rival in Jonathan Kuminga trade

As the Golden State Warriors have tried to find a resolution to their Jonathan Kuminga conundrum this offseason, a serious suitor has emerged who could relieve the team of their worries.

Yet, although the Sacramento Kings seem serious about providing value in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, the Warriors, according to NBA Analyst Sam Vecenie, could be playing the long game in order to squeeze every last drop out of the incompetent Kings' front office.

Although a deal getting done sooner rather than later would likely be in Golden State's best interest, they can afford to wait given their considerable leverage in this situation.

Warriors could potentially get a massive return from the Kings

As the offseason opened, many around the league thought that there would be considerable interest in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, especially given his scoring talent at such a young age. Yet, almost as quickly as various suitors were rumored to be interested, the market on restricted free agents froze around the league.

Now, the Sacramento Kings, one of the most prominent players in the Kuminga pursuit from the beginning, have intensified their efforts, reportedly offering Malik Monk and a 2030 unprotected first-round pick in a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

While Sam Vecenie, on the Game Theory Podcast, said that he would take this deal almost automatically, he also also states a hypothetical: "If I'm the Warriors... why wouldn't I hold out and just continue to do this? [Why wouldn't I] hold out for every single thing I want? Why wouldn't I hold out for Keon Ellis instead of Malik Monk?"

The Kings have shown a strong interest in Kuminga, essentially granting him his long-held wish of an extended runway and a contract to match what he feels is his potential.

Yet, the Warriors, who drafted Kuminga and have developed him to this point, have all the leverage in the world to get the best return possible. Although there are currently no other serious suitors, it appears as though Kings GM Scott Perry wants Kuminga desperately.

Perry, throughout his time at the helm of Sacramento, has made some questionable decisions, most recently trading De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal that landed Zach Lavine in a questionable situation with the Kings.

Now, as Perry attempts to add another score-first player in Kuminga, Golden State has the opportunity to extract as much value as possible, including perhaps a dynamic young player in Ellis, out of a rival organization.